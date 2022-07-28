Have you seen as many butterflies this year? I haven't — even on buddleia plants

Stop and 'smell the roses' — no matter what's growing in your garden
Have you seen as many butterflies this year? I haven't — even on buddleia plants

Tortoiseshell butterflies on a buddleia bush at Seven Heads, West Cork — are there fewer butterflies around this year?

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Donal Hickey

Many of us are, undoubtedly, spending time in gardens this bank holiday. And why wouldn’t we! After all, gardens and gardening are good for our health, surveys show.

There’s the almost primaeval joy of seeing tiny seeds that we plant push through the earth and eventually bloom. Gardening has soared in popularity since the Covid lockdown, with spending of €1.5 billion last year, according to Bord Bia.

And one of the big changes in recent years is the appearance of exotic and decorative flowers and plants in places where they had never been seen before. In times past, gardening for most people meant sowing vegetables. 

Even 'mundane' practical gardening offers satisfaction.
Even 'mundane' practical gardening offers satisfaction.

In our village, I remember one woman for the cheery pansies she proudly grew for all to see on the borders of her front lawn. The rest of the population confined their green-fingered activities to growing potatoes, cabbage, lettuce and such vegetables.

But this more mundane, practical type of gardening also offered satisfaction, not to mention self-esteem for those who boasted, for instance, the best flowering stalks and the flouriest early potatoes. One man nearing 100 years of age grew splendid heads of cabbage up to recently.

A new survey finds that 92% of British people believe that spending time in their garden boosts their mental health. There’s increasing evidence that exposure to plants, green spaces and gardening — as well as neighbourly chats over the garden wall — benefits all-round health. A similar survey here would probably turn up much the same result. The survey, published by the lawn company Greensleeves, revealed that the people getting the most out of being in the garden were those aged between 45 and 54, with 98% saying their mental health improved.

This was closely followed by people aged between 25 and 35, and the least affected were younger age groups.

There is increasing evidence that exposure to plants, green spaces and gardening — as well as neighbourly chats over the garden wall — benefits all-round health.
There is increasing evidence that exposure to plants, green spaces and gardening — as well as neighbourly chats over the garden wall — benefits all-round health.

Experts emphasise that, as well as making you feel more peaceful and content and improving your attention span, gardening helps combat feelings of depression and anxiety. And, of course, there’s the benefit of exercise from tasks such as weeding, digging and raking.

Little wonder then that garden centres have become busy places and that events like the Mallow Home and Garden Show continue to pull the crowds. People are also being encouraged to allow wild flowers grow for the benefit of pollinators and other wildlife.

Buddleia is also known as the 'butterfly bush' — but even this plant seems to be attracting fewer butterflies this year.
Buddleia is also known as the 'butterfly bush' — but even this plant seems to be attracting fewer butterflies this year.

Finally, a personal observation: there seems to be a fall in the number of butterflies this summer. Like many other species, butterflies have been declining, but we’ve seen very few this year, even around buddleia plants which have always attracted them.

Read More

Anja Murray: How is it normal to think we need money even more than we need nature?

More in this section

Danger Deep Water and No Swimming Sign Top tips for staying safe around open water during the heatwave
Beach day: Info on high and low tides for some of Cork’s most popular beaches this weekend Beach day: Info on high and low tides for some of Cork’s most popular beaches this weekend
Everything you need to know about toilets and parking at Cork's most popular beaches Everything you need to know about toilets and parking at Cork's most popular beaches
#Outdoors#Donal HickeyGardeningVegetable Gardenweedingbutterfliesbuddleiabutterfly bush#Mental Health#Bank Holiday Monday#Unwind
<p>Tim Lucey, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins, Michael Dymet, Executive Engineer, Cork County Council and Padraig Barrett, Director of Services, Roads and Transportatio pictured at the launch of EuroVelo 1, a 470km route following the coast from Youghal to the Beara Peninsula which can be followed with new dedicated signposts across Cork County. Pic: Colm Lougheed</p>

On Eur bike: New Youghal-Beara cycle route gears up as part of European trail network

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices