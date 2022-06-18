This man plans to live in a medieval-style house in a Co Galway woods

When I met Julius Brummelman at his roundhouse in the woods he grasped my hand with an iron grip. I knew then that the 28-year-old was a man who was used to hard work. Over the last two years, with his cousin Dylan van Leeuwen (30), he has built a medieval roundhouse in a beautiful woodland setting in County Galway. Surrounded by oak trees and bluebells and next to a bubbling stream, it looked exactly like the sort of place an ancient Irish family might have chosen to settle. Both young men, who were born in the Netherlands, have settled in Ireland where their aunt has lived for many years.
“Nobody had done that in living memory. A lot of the time was taken with figuring things out. And we hugely underestimated the time that the roof would take to build. The roundhouse was built in stages over the last two years. If it had been continuous work, it would probably have taken only a couple of months.”
While occupying his roundhouse Julius intends to live on a very simple diet similar to that which medieval people would have had.
Richard Nairn is an ecologist and author. His latest book Wild Shores is published by Gill Books