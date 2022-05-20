Five walks near some beautiful Blue Flag and Green Coast beaches in Munster

It might not be flip-flops and icecream weather but we can still appreciate our Blue Flag beaches and marinas. A record 85 beaches and 10 marinas have been awarded Blue Flag Status today: this means they adhere to specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.
And Green Coast Award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.
Cork is the county with the most Green Coast Award beaches once again in 2022 with 15.
Here are some walks that start near Blue Flag and Green Coast beaches.
The Crosshaven Railway Path runs from Carrigaline to the harbour at Crosshaven with the Owenabue River by your side all the way. This trail runs along the old Cork to Crosshaven railway line, which operated from 1904 to 1932. Along the route you will be able to observe various species of birds and other wildlife or relax and have a picnic at the amenity areas provided.
On the route, just opposite the picturesque Coolmore House, you will pass “Drake’s Pool” a cove where Sir Francis Drake and five of his fleet of ships took refuge in 1587 when they were pursued by the powerful Spanish Armada.
In association with Sport Ireland.
This trail, linking Ladysbridge and Castlemartyr villages through Mitchells Wood, offers a very pleasant countryside and forest walk on quiet roadway and specially constructed path. It has a peaceful ambience, beautiful scenery, some interesting birdlife and flora and fauna such as otters and kingfishers visible crossing the bridge over the Womanagh River.
The old woodland, once part of a larger demesne, has many features from bygone days with tales of wild boars, lepers, knights and hangings. It is a wonderful example of the fine house, planned landscapes with lake, specimen parkland trees, and adjoining woodland and carriage paths. While in the woods, learn about our native Irish trees from the Coillte identifying plaques.
In association with Sport Ireland.
This loop takes the walker on river bank, forest road, track and path, through forest and farmland, bringing you through a mixture of broadleaf and conifer trees in a remote steep sided valley known as the Sherwood Forest of Munster or Valley of the Fairies, a place of peace and tranquillity along with wonderful variety and stunning views.
The zone along the river forms an important wildlife corridor linking to the nearby bogs of Knockatarriv and Doolaig. It is steeped in history and folklore. These woods would have been used as a refuge both during the Desmond Rebellion and the Irish Civil War. Two other trails start at this trailhead.
In association with Sport Ireland.
This walk takes you past the pier to the off-road part of the trail on Goleen Harbour Farm which, among other things, produces organic vegetables, honey from the native Irish black bee and Connemara Ponies that graze the Special Area of Conservation and help encourage the scarce chough found on sea cliffs in the area.
The trail meanders through wildflowers, meadows and new native woodland of oak, alder, hazel, hawthorn, birch and Scotch pine, with fine views of Goleen Pier and Harbour, the nearby coastline and extending across to Cape Clear and Sherkin Islands and out to sea as far as Fastnet Rock. Three other trails start at this trailhead.
In association with Sport Ireland.
This loop takes the walker through the western section of the beautiful mixed woodland of Colligan Woods and along the Colligan River in its lovely scenic valley, before climbing gradually through a wide range of broadleaf and conifer. A number of viewing points offer wonderful vistas of the surrounding countryside and Dungarvan Harbour and Helvick Head.
A sample of the wealth of flora and fauna includes wood sorrel, heather, bluebell and bilberry, fox, red squirrel, badger, otter, stoat, hare and deer and, if you are lucky, goldfinch jay, kingfisher and dipper. The river has spawning salmon and sea trout can also to be seen. One other trail starts at this trailhead.
In association with Sport Ireland.