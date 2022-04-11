Take cover: Five woodland walks that offer some shelter from the rain

Here are five forest walks ideal for a rainy day. Just get ready to get a bit mucky...
This is a great trail for family walks as it takes the walker on paths meandering through pleasant woodland and follows the bank of the Mealagh River, crossing the river by footbridges at two points. The ancient Barnagowlanes Wedge Tomb is not far from the trail and an access path off the main loop will bring you by it, however this path can be slightly boggy.
During heavy rain, and for a short while after, the area around the river can flood. If the ground is flooded please do not attempt to complete the route but return the way you came. If you are lucky you may see otters along the river.
This is a very attractive and varied walk which brings you on laneways, woodland trails, sandy tracks and through fields. It takes the walker to the top of Kilmacoliver Hill, which dominates the landscape, before descending through a pleasant young broadleaf woodland of oak, beech, birch, larch, ash and cherry.
Take time to enjoy the vista from the summit where there are extensive views over the Kilkenny countryside and Counties Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow and Wexford as well as the substantial hill of Carrigadoon Hill in front of you. The area is well known for high quality quarried slate which is similar to Welsh slate in colour and lightness.
This trail follows forest road as it brings the walker through Derrycassan Wood, along the shore of Lough Gowna and the bank of the Clooneen River in esker terrain, passing through a mixture of conifers and deciduous trees made up of 20 different species as well as lovely native flora and fauna. You pass the remains of Derrycassan House, a walled garden, a summer house, an old boat house, old stone bridges and a rath.
Several viewing points provide the opportunity to enjoy the fine scenic views of Lough Gowna, while flora includes bluebells, rhododendron, laurel, holly, elderberry and periwinkles along the river bank. Two other trails start at this trailhead.
This trail is mainly on forest gravel track, grassy track, boardwalk, and a small section of tarmac road. It takes the walker on NPWS managed land across bog and through beautiful deciduous woodland of native trees including oak (the oldest estimated to be 400-500 years), ash, hazel, hawthorn and blackthorn with bluebells, dog violet and wild garlic carpeting the floor of the wood in spring, while plants like aron’s road (great mullein) grow on some of the most spectacular eskers in Europe, with splendid views from Rabbit Hill of Croghan Hill, Charleville Castle and the Slieve Bloom Mountains while pre-famine ruins are visible along the route. One other trail starts at this trailhead.
This shared use trail can be walked or cycled through a mature woodland setting with splendid views of the River Moy. Users will pass the ‘Creteboom’, an old concrete boat which has lain beached in the river for over 30 years. Belleek Wood is a diverse woodland with broadleaf/conifer and mixed woodland types. Red squirrels were first located here around 2006 and the numbers have grown considerably since.
Along the riverbank you can observe herons, kingfisher, cormorant and if you are lucky perhaps an otter. There are a number of other trails that weave through the woodland. These offer visitors excellent walking, running and cycling options.
