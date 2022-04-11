Take cover: Five woodland walks that offer some shelter from the rain

This is a great trail for family walks as it takes the walker on paths meandering through pleasant woodland and follows the bank of the Mealagh River, crossing the river by footbridges at two points. The ancient Barnagowlanes Wedge Tomb is not far from the trail and an access path off the main loop will bring you by it, however this path can be slightly boggy.

During heavy rain, and for a short while after, the area around the river can flood. If the ground is flooded please do not attempt to complete the route but return the way you came. If you are lucky you may see otters along the river.

In association with Sport Ireland.