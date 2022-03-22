Sunny strolls: Five gentle walking routes to make the most of the rising temperature

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures of up to 17 degrees this week, making it the perfect time to get back out walking. We've rounded up some easy routes to help you get back into the habit of walking as spring wakes up.
This is a great trail for family walks as it takes the walker on paths meandering through pleasant woodland and follows the bank of the Mealagh River, crossing the river by footbridges at two points. The ancient Barnagowlanes Wedge Tomb is not far from the trail and an access path off the main loop will bring you by it, however this path can be slightly boggy.
During heavy rain, and for a short while after, the area around the river can flood. If the ground is flooded please do not attempt to complete the route but return the way you came. If you are lucky you may see otters along the river.
Aghrane forest is an old woodland site which was formerly part of the Castle Kelly Estate. The Castlekelly Loop is a dual purpose, family-friendly, cycling and walking trail. This trail offers views of mixed commercial forest and beautiful parkland trees planted by the old estate. The start of the trail includes a mixed old woodland of Beech, Scots Pine, Ash and Sycamore.
Further on you will see the old estate Grand Bridge close to the open parkland and Castlekelly ruin. Trees planted in the open parkland include Copper Beech, Oak, Beech and Cupressus Macrocarpa. Close by is the Aughrim Bog, a site of conservation significance supporting a diversity of raised bog microhabitats.
Situated on the shore of Castlemaine Harbour where the River Maine flows into the harbour, this family friendly walk follows quiet country road, tracks and a harbour levee along the shore and is ideal for birdwatchers. Castlemaine Harbour is a national nature reserve and also a Special Area of Conservation, a Special Protected Area and a Ramsar site.
Sanderlings, oystercatchers, red-throated divers and greenshanks are among the birds recorded. The walker can enjoy superb views of the surrounding area, including Castlemaine Harbour itself, the Slieve Mish Mountains to the north and the McGillycuddy Reeks on the Iveragh Peninsula across the Harbour. The endangered natterjack toad is found in the area.
Lough Boora Discovery Park is a haven for nature and a prime location for outdoor enthusiasts to explore trails, angling lakes, bird hides and sculptures.There is a network of off-road walkways and cycle paths allowing visitors to explore the park.
Lough Boora Mesolithic site was discovered in 1977 and with the help of the National Museum was found to be the shoreline of a post-glacial lake, a remnant of an era when the Shannon and its lakes covered much more of the Midlands than today. The Mesolithic Trail featured here is one of a number of waymarked trails that can be followed by visitors to the site.
This trail heads south along clifftop path and beach as far as Old Bawn Beach, returning on quiet public lanes and roads to Cahore Village. It offers elevated views around the point, overlooking beach and dune systems as well as expansive vistas of North Wexford’s stunning coastline both south and north, extending as far as Wicklow Head on a clear day.
Stop and marvel at the magnificent Tudor Gothic country house of Cahore Castle also visible from the trail. On the coastal section away from the sound of traffic you can enjoy the sound of the waves lapping on the shore and birds calling as well as the fresh salty coastal air.
