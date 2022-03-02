Anja Murray: Marine protected areas give life at sea a chance to rebound

The world’s oceans contain the last great wilderness on Earth. For most of human history, the vastness of the seas has put them largely beyond the reach of significant interference. Today, this is no longer the case.

The oceans have lost more than three-quarters of the large animals that once lived in them, animals such as whales, dolphins, and sharks. Overfishing, dredging, pollution have all been taking a heavy toll on marine life. But new approaches to marine conservation are now offering us a window of opportunity to restore the oceans to their former glory.

In Ireland, our landscapes, culture, heritage and economy have all been shaped by the seas that surround us. Yet we still know so little about marine habitats and all the life that they contain.

Coral and kelp

Only since the 1990s have scientists begun discovering seascapes of spectacular coral reefs thriving on Ireland’s continental margin. These cold-water coral reefs have been growing for millions of years, forming massive mounds on the seabed, some reaching over 100m in height and spanning several kilometres.

The many interdependent webs of life that make up these coral reefs have evolved over millions of years. Some of these coldwater coral reefs were already half-destroyed by bottom trawling by the time we humans discovered them.

Kelp forests are another marine habitat here teeming with life. Both coldwater coral reefs and kelp forests are connected with the health of the wider marine environment in ways we are only beginning to understand. They are where many fish species go to spawn, and where young fish find shelter and protection until they are ready to venture out into the open water.

They have a crucial role in sustaining oceanic food webs and providing us with abundant fish stocks. Yet just as we are awakening to the importance of these habitats, scientists are increasingly expressing concern that these vulnerable ecosystems are suffering from our activities.

Sharks

Recent research has revealed that in addition to coral reefs, Ireland’s ocean territory is richly populated with sharks, many of whom use cold water reefs and kelp forests to anchor their egg cases, those strange-looking ‘mermaids purses’ we often see washed up on the shore.

Sharks are slow-growing and long-lived, making them vulnerable to overfishing. One-quarter of the sharks, rays and skates in Irish waters are now threatened. Because many of these animals are predators, their presence regulates the trophic balance in ocean ecosystems.

Conversely, their absence disrupts the balance of the entire web of marine life. By destroying underwater ecosystems, we are undermining the ability of the oceans to sustain not only animals such as sharks, but also the ability of the ocean to sustain our human needs and wellbeing.

Blue carbon

We are also learning now that many marine habitats store vast quantities of carbon, a phenomenon described as ‘blue carbon’. Activities that disrupt the functioning of marine habitats diminish their capacity to take carbon out of the atmosphere.

Protecting ocean ecosystems from harm, on the other hand, has the added bonus of helping to mitigate climate change.

Now, with an ocean territory more than 10 times the size of our landmass, Ireland has much to do to restore the health of marine life here.

Marine protected areas

One of the ways we can ease the pressure is through protected areas out at sea. Marine protected areas (MPAs) are where fish nurseries and other ocean habitats are given respite from our relentless exploitation.

Marine protected areas are defined as places out at sea where damaging activities can be limited through legal protection that prioritises the health of the ecosystems within those areas. The most exciting thing about marine protected areas is the benefits ‘spill over’ into surrounding waters, allowing marine life to rebound all around.

The benefits can be far-reaching. Studies in Scotland and around the world have shown that marine protected areas can boost fishery catches nearby. Protecting marine habitats allows biodiversity to rebound, gives fish stocks a chance recover, and offers coastal communities better opportunities for sustainable fishing in the future.

Ireland, however, has been slow to establish marine protected areas. The State had committed to allocating 10% of our ocean territory as marine protected areas by 2020, though we missed that target by a country mile.

Speaking at the Environment Ireland conference in January, EU commission representative Aurel Ciobanu-Dordea said that “with less than 2.5% of marine waters protected, this represents one of the poorest records across the Natura 2000 network in Europe.” A new internationally agreed target of 30% by 2030 has now been set, and Ireland has much to do if we are to achieve this.

Progress is being made. In October 2020 the Marine Protected Area Advisory Group produced a substantial report for the government on expanding Ireland’s network. The government is now in the process of developing legislation for an Irish network of marine protected areas.

In January, Russian missile testing in Irish waters prompted an outcry. The fishing industry, coastal communities, environmental organisations, government and the media all joined voices in calling for the protection of marine life, including fish and whales, which could be impacted by the military exercises.

It is time for this same collection of voices to unite in a sustained effort to develop a coherent and meaningful network of marine protected areas in Irish waters.

Last week, a new campaign called Fair Seas was launched, bringing together environmental organisations in a joint effort to advance the establishment of an effective network of marine protected areas here. This is good news for ocean ecosystems and the coastal communities that depend on them.

The science is straightforward. If we stop killing life in the sea and do more to protect it, then ocean life could be restored within a generation. This makes economic sense, it makes sense for human wellbeing and, of course, for the health of all the myriad of species and habitats carrying on life as they have for millions of years.