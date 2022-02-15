Juanita Browne: It's the perfect time to plant a native tree

‘The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is now’ — old Chinese proverb

There’s probably nothing more valuable for nature than planting native trees. You won’t be just helping our native wildlife, but creating a natural carbon sink and helping our climate. This is the perfect time of year to get planting. The trusted guidance has always been "when there’s an ‘r’ in the month" — so any time from September to April is ideal to plant a tree.