Juanita Browne: How feeding the birds can help your mental health and ease eco-anxiety

Winter is a difficult time for garden birds. Insects, an important food staple for birds, die off over winter or are in hibernation, so there’s very little food available. Adding some birdfeeders to your garden, patio, balcony or window offers an extra food supply and often a vital lifeline for garden birds. Not only will you be helping local bird populations, but these garden visitors will also do something positive for you too: they’ll help your mental health. Pretty to look at, amusing in their antics – as they take turns for access to the feeders – they provide a closer connection with nature, and that’s been proven to be good for our physical and mental health. Adding birdfeeders to your school or office garden, too, will bring benefits for students and staff.

Daily contact with nature has been linked to reduced levels of stress, improved concentration and reduction in obesity. Observing wildlife has been proven to lower blood pressure and help to increase feelings of wellbeing. Indeed, if you know someone who is feeling lonely, gifting them a birdfeeder and some food is a lovely way to help and will give them many days of interest and hopefully bring a little more joy to their lives. Placing a birdfeeder close to a window is key so that you can observe the birds from indoors without disturbing them.