Working Life: Raising awareness about key risk factors leading to opioid overdoses

Jenny Smyth, Naloxone project lead, HSE Addiction Services, National Social Inclusion Office
Jenny Smyth, Naloxone Project Lead, HSE Addiction Services. Pic: Michael Donnelly.

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 02:00

7.30am

With two children, Chloe (12) and Toby (nine), my day starts with a flurry of breakfasts, packed lunches and school drops.

9am

I’ve been extremely busy co-ordinating the HSE’s International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) 2023 event as part of the world’s annual campaign to raise awareness about overdose; those who have died and to acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind.

Yesterday, August 31, was IOAD and 100 people attended an event at Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin, while another 300 registered to watch online. It was a demanding week as all the preparations and communications had to be finalised.

In addition, we had Irish Red Cross volunteers in some prisons distributing leaflets to raise awareness about overdose. I spent time answering phone calls about resources being distributed in conjunction with IOAD2023 and booking couriers to distribute naloxone to services.

10am

I answer queries about two projects we have collaborated on. One was with the Irish Prison Service for the provision of intranasal naloxone on release to people with a history of opioid use. The project focuses on raising awareness among prisoners, family members and friends, about the key risk factors leading to opioid overdoses.

We also collaborated with St James’s Hospital to launch the Nalox-Home project, which provides free naloxone to patients who attend the hospital and have experienced an overdose or are at risk of an overdose. Central to it is the prescription and provision of take-home naloxone, a medication that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids (for example, heroin and morphine), providing a vital lifeline while awaiting medical assistance.

11am

Last April, we held our first HSE Families Matter live webinar for families impacted by a loved one’s substance use. I am currently co-ordinating the second webinar, which takes place on September 20, 7-8pm. Topics will include how to recognise and respond to opioid overdose, the types of family supports available and information on the risk of relapse. The webinar can be accessed at www.drugs.ie/FamiliesMatter/

2pm

I work part-time, so my working day finishes by 2pm. It’s time to collect my children from school. They enjoy football and athletics. My husband Shaun coaches football and I coach athletics, so our evenings are quite busy.

