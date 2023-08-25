Natural Health: My hair has started to get thin - what can I do?

I’m in my late 40s and I’ve noticed my hair has started to get thin. I’m still getting regular periods so it’s unlikely to be due to menopause. What would you suggest?

While you are still having regular periods, keep in mind that the perimenopausal phase, where the body is navigating the hormonal changes leading up to menopause itself, typically begins at the age of 35. This means it is likely that changes associated with menopause are playing a role in the thinning of your hair.

As levels of progesterone and oestrogen begin to decline, it is common to experience symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, insomnia, memory loss, headaches, mood swings, breast tenderness, weight gain, vaginal dryness, bladder problems, bloating, osteoporosis, decreased libido, and changes in skin, hair, teeth, and nails.

One of the most common underlying conditions where loss or thinning of hair is a symptom is hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). It is worth seeing a doctor to have comprehensive thyroid testing done to confirm or rule this out as a problem.

If your thyroid testing comes back as being within the normal, healthy range, supporting your adrenal and hormonal health is still important. This can be done by eating whole foods, taking time to rest where possible, and keeping active.

You can also provide your body with the building blocks it needs for strong and healthy hair, skin, and nails by taking a marine collagen supplement. Collagen powder is cost-effective and easy to consume — simply stir a heaped teaspoon into drinks, soups, casseroles, etc. Marine collagen is the best choice for hair, skin, and nails.

Healthy hair begins at the roots, and you can nourish your roots by supplementing with essential fatty acids (EFAs). It will take time — around six months — before your hair has grown enough to see the results, but it should improve noticeably. Flaxseed, borage, and evening primrose oil are all excellent choices. If you take flaxseed, use 15-20ml daily; evening primrose or borage oil should be supplemented at 1,000mg taken three times daily with food.

The B vitamins are important in maintaining the condition, strength, and thickness of hair. Biotin deficiency in particular can trigger hair loss. The B vitamins are best taken together, so choose a complex that will deliver 1,000 micrograms of biotin daily.

Selenium also supports healthy hair growth — take 200 micrograms twice daily. Avoid using harsh heat treatments and chemical processes if possible, as these can be damaging. Massage your scalp every night before bed to stimulate blood flow. This will also help to ease stress.

I have a very sweet tooth and want to cut back on biscuits and chocolates. What can I take to reduce my sugar cravings?

Liquorice root (Glycyrrhiza glabra) has long been used for sugar cravings, and to help with fatigue and adrenal support. This sweet root is a good remedy for physical and emotional stress and helps the body to regulate cortisol.

The best way to consume liquorice root is by making a tea or infusion. Add a teaspoon of the dried root to a cup of boiling water and steep for as little or as long as you like — the longer you brew the root, the sweeter the infusion will be.

Other herbs and spices that may help to suppress sugar cravings include Gymnema sylvestre (known as ‘sugar destroyer’ in Ayurveda), fenugreek seeds, clove buds, and cinnamon bark.

Cinnamon has been shown in clinical trials to reduce fasting glucose levels and reduce total cholesterol, while cloves have been shown to reduce the insulin-sensitising effects in abdominal fat cells and liver cells.

