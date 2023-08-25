Hugo Keenan: I'm probably an overthinker — it’s something I’ve been working on

Professional rugby player Hugo Keenan is enjoying a “down” week from Ireland training camp when he takes my call.

Ahead of the Rugby World Cup, the 27-year-old Dubliner says they had a tough first block of training and are now enjoying a mini-recovery break.

“[I’m] getting out for a few rounds of golf this week which is always nice,” he says.

“We’re back together on Sunday so it’s a short few days and it goes by pretty quickly.”

Despite an intense schedule, Keenan feels lucky to have the opportunity to play sport for a living and enjoys training.

“We’re normally in the gym every day or training on the pitch as well so it’s tough but one of the positives is you’re always keeping fit and healthy and even on a down week, we’ve got our training to do,” he says.

Do you have a morning routine?

It’s generally a 6.45am alarm to get up and ready for training and a shower and a bit of breathwork to start the morning right.

I even do a bit of journalling.

What is one thing you do every day?

A morning coffee. I make it myself.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

You have to eat well as an athlete and get a good balanced diet, so I suppose it’s just the consistency of it.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

After a game, you treat yourself to a takeaway, whether it’s a pizza, burger, or even a Chinese or Indian. My favourite is Bunsen Burger.

What keeps you awake at night?

If I don’t have my day planned ahead of [time] — it can eat away at me.

How do you relax?

I like getting into a sauna or jacuzzi. I like getting in for a good sweat and relaxation.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Growing up, I’d say Frank Lampard.

I was always a big football fan and supported Chelsea. I just love the way he carried himself on and off the pitch.

What is your favourite smell?

I think my mother would kill me if I didn’t say a good home-cooked meal.

Maybe a Sunday roast. You can’t beat it.

When was the last time you cried?

I might have to suck up a bit of pride and say maybe after the Champions Cup final in May.

There might have been a tear or two.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

Find a routine that suits you and get into a routine of doing it.

Whether it’s in the mornings or the evenings — just fine-tuning it for yourself.

I learned to know my body and what it needs and [found] the right exercises to do, probably only in the last couple of years.

What traits do you least like in others?

A lack of tidiness. You can tell my roommate about that.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m probably an overthinker.

We’re lucky enough to have a few mental skills coaches with the Leinster and Ireland teams so it’s something I’ve been working on, both for performance-related reasons and outside of rugby.

Do you pray?

I don’t but I know my two grannies do. I’m very lucky that they do that for me.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

In terms of sports, Lionel Messi.

In terms of an actor, Matthew McConaughey and then maybe a historical figure like Nelson Mandela.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

It has impacted everybody. It’s important that we all do our bit to fight [climate change].

I’ve been making small conscious efforts. Whether it’s recycling a bit more ... eating a bit more sustainably, not over-consuming or letting food go to waste.

I’m getting a new electric car as well.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

The golf course. Wherever it may be.