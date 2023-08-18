Aoife Hannon: Daily movement is one of my non-negotiables

PHYSIOTHERAPIST and Pilates instructor Aoife Hannon recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband, former Tipperary captain Brendan Maher.

Based in Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary, the 2011 Miss Universe Ireland and Brendan tied the knot in her native Kerry last summer.

“Married life has been good. Not that much changes, it’s still a novelty referring to Brendan as my husband,” she says.

During the covid pandemic, the 31-year-old set up her own business, the Pilates Programme. Having taught Pilates for eight years, the first lockdown provided an opportunity to move her classes online.

“It was a response to not being able to do my usual in-person classes. It was a side hustle for a long time along with my work as a physiotherapist, but recently I’ve been focusing on it full-time,” she says. “I’m doing exactly what I want to do but it’s definitely been a little bit of an adjustment.”

How do you keep fit?

I typically do Pilates six days a week. If I’m not filming for the Pilates Programme, I will do one of my own classes as a workout.

Do you have a morning routine?

I have a pretty loose morning routine that typically centres around recording a class. I usually wake up at 7am, drink water, take my multi-vitamin, have a coffee and I’ll do some admin and class planning then at the laptop. I then shower, do my skincare and get ready to record a class. After that, I’ll have my breakfast and walk the dog before getting back to my desk.

What is one thing you do every day?

Always sort of movement, whether it’s a walk or Pilates. Daily movement is one of my non-negotiables.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’m really conscious of having fresh, whole foods in my diet. I cook at home as often as I can. I always have at least two litres [of water] a day.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Reality TV and chocolate. I love the Kardashians.

What keeps you awake at night?

Stress would generally keep me awake and I’d often be stressed before a big event or before a big occasion.

How do you relax?

Going for a walk with my husband and our dog, watching Netflix or a movie to take my mind off of whatever is going on. Or weekends at home in Kerry with my family.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I’m not big into sport but I have a huge admiration for inter-county GAA players because of the commitments and sacrifice that’s involved.

I saw that when my husband was playing for Tipperary and the level of dedication that’s involved. Also, I’ve big admiration of Irish women like Katie Taylor and Rachael Blackmore who are paving the way for women in male-dominated sports.

When was the last time you cried?

Probably a few weeks ago. I’m partial to a few tears when I’m stressed or overwhelmed.

What traits do you least like in others?

Dishonesty, jealousy and glass-half-empty people.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m an overthinker and I’m a bit of a perfectionist which has pros and cons.

Do you pray?

No. I try and practice gratitude and be thankful for what I have in my life, which to me is a form of prayer.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

My husband and our dog Oscar.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Kris Jenner, Graham Norton and Grace Beverly who is someone I really look up to in business and she has such a vibrant personality.

What quote inspires you most and why?

I’ve two: ‘A healthy inside starts from the inside’ and ‘fall in love with taking care of your body’. I’m passionate about health and wellness but also about a balanced approach so both of those quotes resonate with me.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I love Kerry. Now that I don’t live there anymore, I have a greater appreciation for it. I visit my family with my husband quite a bit. Also, we got engaged on Ballybunion Beach and got married in Kenmare, so Kerry really holds a special place in our hearts.