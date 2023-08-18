Natural Health: I feel anxious and find it difficult to concentrate before my periods 

I’m in my mid-30s and have heavy periods. In the days before I menstruate I feel anxious and find it difficult to concentrate. I also seem to gain weight. All my symptoms usually disappear by day four of the period. What would you suggest?

The balance between progesterone and oestrogen shifts once we reach our mid-30s, which often causes changes to our pre-menstrual symptoms and menstrual cycle. This shift can appear as anxiety, irritability, and brain fog.

Calcium and magnesium are essential nutrients for supporting the oestrogen-progesterone balance and muscle and nerve health.

Cal-M from G&G Vitamins is a highly bioavailable instant drink powder made from calcium, magnesium, and organic cider vinegar. One teaspoon contains 164mg of calcium and 12.6mg of magnesium. Cal-M is available at www.gandg.ie, where 100g of powder costs €12.83.

Agnus castus (Monk’s Pepper or chasteberry) is a herbal remedy prescribed to balance hormones and support a healthy menstrual cycle.

Herbalists have long used it to help treat period pains, heavy or intermittent bleeding, cycle lengths (whether too short or long), infertility, fibroids, endometriosis, PCOS (poly-cystic ovarian syndrome) and follicular ovarian cysts, perimenopausal symptoms, and PMS/PMT symptoms.

You can take agnus castus as capsules (500-1,000mg daily), tincture (1-3ml daily of a 1:5 ratio preparation), or a tea (½ – 1 teaspoon in a cup of boiling water brewed for three to five minutes, taken two to three times daily).

You can also use it as pepper by crushing it and sprinkling it over food.

However, please note: Agnus castus should not be used alongside hormone treatment, including contraceptives, HRT, and fertility drugs such as Clomid.

One of the best herbal remedies for successfully treating heavy periods is shepherd’s purse (Capsella bursa-pastoris). Herbalists highly value this common weed because of its ability to staunch blood flow, whether a nosebleed, post-partum haemorrhage or as a menstrual flow regulator.

Use a heaped teaspoon of shepherd’s purse per cup of near-boiling water, and drink three to four cups daily.

The liver is a vital organ for hormone health since it processes and regulates sex, adrenal, and thyroid hormones. Milk thistle and dandelion root are excellent liver-supportive herbs.

Milk thistle helps to reduce the toxic load while stimulating the regeneration and repair of the liver. It also supports the gall bladder and helps with digesting fatty foods.

Dandelion root can be taken with milk thistle to further support the liver as part of a herbal formulation or separately as a beverage. Milk thistle is best taken in capsules or tincture form as it’s a bitter herb.

My six-year-old daughter is highly sensitive and finds it difficult to deal with change. We’re moving house next month and I know she’ll find it difficult. What can I do to help her?

The Indigo Essences are my favourite remedies for children needing emotional support.

These Irish vibrational remedies are developed using minerals and plants with water and vodka as the preservative solution. You can order the combination essences without alcohol if you prefer. Add a few drops of your chosen essence(s) to a bottle of water and ask your daughter to sip this throughout the day.

You can also put a few drops of essence in a lotion or balm and apply topically, or ask her to hold the bottle until she feels better. Make an essence mist by adding a few drops to a spray bottle and spritz his pyjamas, pillow, and room before bedtime. See: www.indigoessences.com