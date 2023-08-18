Working Life: Our charity shop in Fermoy is like a boutique 

6.45am

Before hitting the road for our HQ in Drumcondra, I get the school-going kids up and out – Aoife (15) and Daire (14). Daithí (21) is in university. The journey from home in Leixlip takes 40 minutes. HQ is a former lying-in hospital of the Rotunda.

9.10am

A coffee gets the juices going and I greet the team and let them know I’m available before running through the diary with my PA, Linda Moran. We check to make sure everything we committed to is going to happen. We’ve 300 staff, the second biggest chain of charity shops in the country and 8,000 service users.

10am

I have a meeting with our head of services, Aaron Mullaniff. We’ve a range of innovative projects on the go, key among them our Way-Finding Centre in Glasnevin. It’s a former Smurfit Cappa office where people with a disability, including sight loss, will be taught how to navigate various modes of public transport.

We have a donated Airbus A319 and we will have Dart and Luas carriages and buses. We will also work with professional transport staff, transport designers, urban planners and architects so that they can design and plan for people with disabilities.

1pm

Working lunch.

2pm

I check in with head of retail Beverley Scallan, to make sure we have enough stock for our 130 charity shops. We’ve embarked on a gradual revamp of the shops to make them more attractive. We’ve a shop in Fermoy that is like a boutique now. We recently won Best Shop Interior for one of our improved outlets at the UK Charity Retail awards.

5pm

I touch base with Kyran O’Mahony, our chief tech officer. We’re in the middle of a digital accessibility campaign to ensure those with sight loss have the same access to technology as everyone else. We are making a presentation at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York in September.

6.30pm

Home to Leixlip where I train the U-14 Barnhall rugby team.

Chris White recently won the ‘Most Supportive CEO’ award at the UK’s Charity Retail Awards.