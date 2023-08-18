Filler material: How dermal fillers have gone from trout-pout to wide acceptance

- Reputable filler products are made from hyaluronic acid. This substance occurs naturally in the body and organically breaks down over time, making it relatively safe to inject.
- Injections are usually delivered in doses of 1mm or 2mm, depending on the part of the body being injected and the effect desired.
- Filler is designed to be injected beneath the skin’s surface, and it has become the go-to treatment for restoring lost volume in the face, fullness to the lips, and definition and contouring to the jawbone.
- Filler can be injected into the tear trough to restore volume and brightness to the under-eye area and into the nose to minimise any bumps or skin scarred due to acne.
- Filler treatments usually last for less than 30 minutes and the results last for between six months and two years.
- Prices can vary widely but reputable clinics run by specialist medical staff charge upwards of €200 for lip filler and from €300 for other parts of the face.
- If you are unhappy with the results, an enzyme called hyaluronidase can be injected to dissolve the filler. This process is simple — you can expect the filler to fully dissolve within 48 hours.
- Choose a clinic run by medical professionals. They have been trained in facial anatomy and know where to inject the filler so it doesn’t block blood vessels. You can also rely on them to use high-quality filler product.
- Avoid those who offer deals and discounts that appear too good to be true. Fillers and the expertise required to administer them safely come at a cost.
- Steer clear of pop-up clinics or vendors who do not have a permanent address. If you have follow-up questions or concerns, they may be unavailable to help.