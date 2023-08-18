Filler material: How dermal fillers have gone from trout-pout to wide acceptance

Liz Dwyer was the first person in Ireland to get dermal fillers. In 1995, the beauty editor and co-founder of the Future Beauty Show had pig protein injected into her lips.

“It was an unmitigated disaster and I looked weird,” the now 45-year-old says.

But her experience didn’t stop her from going back for more once the industry started using hyaluronic acid (HA) instead of pig protein.

As an avid follower of beauty trends, Dwyer predicts fillers will soon lose their popularity.

“Once it became available, I had filler in my nose to straighten out a bump and now get filler in my cheeks and the laughter lines around my mouth every year,” she says.

“My face is skinny and can look gaunt when I’m tired or stressed. Everyone knows that the fat in your cheeks goes as you age, and you don’t get it back unless you get filler, which restores that more youthful look.”

Sonya Lennon gets a HA-based treatment to support her skin’s texture and firmness.

Fashion designer, TV presenter and social entrepreneur Sonya Lennon is another person who has been won over by the latest iteration of dermal fillers. “I’ve done Profhilo [an injectable treatment made from HA] to support the texture and firmness of my skin,” she says.

“It’s not because I want to hold back time. I definitely want to own my 54 years, but I also want to feel as good as I can, and my skin health is part of that.”

Since 2015, when influencer Kylie Jenner went public about her use of fillers, full lips, sculpted cheekbones and a defined jawline, have become key to the modern beauty aesthetic, one which a growing number of younger women have sought to emulate.

While there are no official statistics relating to the number of filler treatments carried out here, research published by Cork University Hospital in 2017 found that Ireland was the global leader in online searches for lip fillers. It also noted a correlation between online searches for cosmetic procedures and the number of people getting cosmetic work done.

Look closely at celebrities and influencers on Instagram, and you’ll see that many have embraced the pouty-lipped look. The app even has filters that allow you to preview how such features might enhance your face.

Dr Sana Askary is the chief medical officer at Sitara Medical Clinic in Dublin, where she has seen a huge growth in the popularity of fillers since she started working in the field seven years ago.

“It’s boomed before my eyes with demand from women aged from their mid-20s to their 70s,” she says. “The younger ones primarily want filler to augment their lips and enhance their facial features while older people want to make up for lost volume in the face.”

The pandemic increased demand even further. “There was a sudden spike in interest post covid,” Askary says. “Maybe because people spent more time at home, looking in the mirror and at themselves on Zoom screens, nitpicking the things they wanted to change.”

Restoring volume

Easy accessibility has led to a surge in demand. “It’s a non-surgical treatment for one,” Dr Emma Sheehan, founder of Eden Medical Clinic in Dublin, says. “Compared to surgery, aesthetic injections are small procedures that are quick, convenient and require little to no recovery time.”

Because HA is naturally found in the body, “filler is relatively safe,” Askary adds. “It’s also good value, with most treatments costing a couple of hundred euros, making it affordable for most people. There aren’t many treatments on the market that can enhance features so effectively at that price. The fact it’s non-permanent and reversible makes it attractive too.”

The impact of influencers is another crucial factor.

“Information about fillers has spread faster and further due to celebrities and social media,” Sheehan adds. “They are seen as beauty icons and have generated a desire among the general public to achieve similar results.”

Askary believes fillers have helped to democratise the beauty industry.

“Nowadays, for the first time, treatments reserved for the wealthy are affordable to the average consumer,” she says. “Anyone can age like a celebrity now.”

Altered images

Cork-based psychologist Sally O’Reilly says the ubiquity of filtered social media posts may influence how we expect to see ourselves in real life.

“We can start to see these altered images as our ideal selves,” she says.

“Reality can’t measure up and we can become dissatisfied with and critical of our appearance. This could drive us to seek out cosmetic treatments.”

She refers to a phenomenon known as perception blindness. A 2020 study by researchers at the universities of Oxford and Bristol found that after looking at bodies that had been distorted to look unnaturally fat or unnaturally thin, participants’ perceptions of normal bodies were altered. Being presented with images of underweight bodies caused them to view normal bodies as fat.

O’Reilly worries if we become used to seeing full lips and sculpted cheeks, our natural features may seem disappointing in comparison.

“What we might not initially approve of or even like can quickly become palatable and desirable through repeated exposure - just look at fashion trends,” O’Reilly says. “But there’s a negative side to this. We can begin to find ourselves distasteful.

“Normal changes like ageing can make some of us recoil in disgust.”

With the pressure to look picture-perfect, celebrities can fall prey to such thinking. Actress Courtney Cox recently revealed that she looks back with disbelief on photos of herself taken when she had lots of dermal filler. She thought she looked great but now thinks she looked “a bit off”.

She was simply reacting to the mores of the time, O’Reilly adds.

“She’s human and the influences around her were strong and unconscious, just like they are for the rest of us.”

Body dysmorphic disorder

Askary and Sheehan consider it their responsibility to monitor and manage people’s expectations of filler treatments carefully.

“We often have people come in with photos of celebrities and if we know that’s not achievable for them, we have to tell them before they have the procedure,” Askary says.

They also try to screen for individuals suffering from conditions such as body dysmorphic disorder, a mental health condition characterised by an obsessive focus on flaws that are often unnoticeable to others.

According to Sheehan, cosmetic treatments are unlikely to help such patients as they will continue to find fault, which may drive them to have more and more procedures.

“Identifying these people is crucial,” Sheehan says. “They are often the ones requesting excessive or unnecessary treatments or expecting unrealistic results. As doctors who have our patient’s best interests at heart, we have to be able to say no.”

However, both doctors are concerned that the patients they turn away will seek help from less qualified therapists instead. Unlike Botox, which is considered a medicine and has to be injected by a medical professional, filler is categorised as a medical device. This means anyone can inject it and, says Askary, there are clinics where dermal filler treatments are carried out by people with minimal qualifications.

A study published in the Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery in July found that of 3,000 cosmetic clinics surveyed in Britain, 30% had no medical professionals on the staff.

Askary believes the situation is similar here, adding: “An injection into the face should be treated as a medical procedure and should be regulated for the safety of patients as it can have devastating consequences if it goes wrong.”

Current regulations mean anyone can buy and administer filler and there are reports of people buying it online to inject themselves. TikTok even has videos of people taking this DIY approach at home.

This worries Askary because only medical professionals can purchase hyaluronidase, the product used to reverse it. “Untrained practitioners can end up injecting filler into blood vessels and cutting off blood supply to parts of the face and eyes. This can lead to permanent damage such as dead skin, scarring and even blindness if the filler isn’t reversed within 24 hours,” she says.

Sheehan recently saw a patient whose filler treatment had gone wrong. “A non-medic had injected into a blood vessel, causing swelling, pain and discolouration,” she says.

“They had no access to hyaluronidase to dissolve the filler, so the patient came to us in a panic and thankfully, we were able to help in time.

“This shows how essential it is that dermal filler treatments are performed by qualified medical professionals who have a thorough understanding of facial anatomy and injection techniques and how to handle potential complications should they arise.”

Lack of regulation also means some therapists use dubious fillers. “There are cheap knockoffs out there and you see more complications such as lumps and bumps and filler migration with those products,” Askary says.

While we wait for legislation to catch up with countries like Spain, where only qualified doctors can inject fillers, many celebrities like Courtney Cox already appear to have had their fill of it. Kylie Jenner also has had hers removed.

Sheehan hasn’t noticed a drop in demand for fillers, but says there is a move towards more natural-looking results and expects this to lead to an increase in people wanting their fillers dissolved. “Aesthetic preferences change over time,” she adds.

As an avid follower of beauty trends, Dwyer predicts that fillers will soon lose their popularity.

“It’s amazing how filler can change your face for the better but we’re moving towards more natural treatments like fat transfer,” she says.

“That will replace filler, and like most people, I’ve got plenty of fat that I’d like to redisperse, so as soon as fat transfer is a viable treatment, I’ll be first in line to try it.”

Here’s what you need to know about dermal fillers:

Reputable filler products are made from hyaluronic acid. This substance occurs naturally in the body and organically breaks down over time, making it relatively safe to inject.

Injections are usually delivered in doses of 1mm or 2mm, depending on the part of the body being injected and the effect desired.

Filler is designed to be injected beneath the skin’s surface, and it has become the go-to treatment for restoring lost volume in the face, fullness to the lips, and definition and contouring to the jawbone.

Filler can be injected into the tear trough to restore volume and brightness to the under-eye area and into the nose to minimise any bumps or skin scarred due to acne.

Filler treatments usually last for less than 30 minutes and the results last for between six months and two years.

Prices can vary widely but reputable clinics run by specialist medical staff charge upwards of €200 for lip filler and from €300 for other parts of the face.

If you are unhappy with the results, an enzyme called hyaluronidase can be injected to dissolve the filler. This process is simple — you can expect the filler to fully dissolve within 48 hours.

Choose a clinic run by medical professionals. They have been trained in facial anatomy and know where to inject the filler so it doesn’t block blood vessels. You can also rely on them to use high-quality filler product.

Avoid those who offer deals and discounts that appear too good to be true. Fillers and the expertise required to administer them safely come at a cost.

Steer clear of pop-up clinics or vendors who do not have a permanent address. If you have follow-up questions or concerns, they may be unavailable to help.