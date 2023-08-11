Natural Health: I've been struggling with bladder control since having a baby 

I had a baby 18 months ago and have yet to regain full bladder control. I wear incontinence pads as sometimes I don’t make it to the bathroom on time. I’ve started to do intensive physiotherapy, which is helping. Is there a remedy I could take to speed things up?

Squatting is recommended as one of the most effective ways to maintain a healthy pelvic floor since it strengthens other supporting muscles in the core and back areas. You don’t need to do weight lifting workouts or repetitions of squat exercises, instead seize the opportunity to squat during the ordinary course of daily activities.

When the detrusor muscle (which surrounds the bladder wall) no longer functions effectively, this leads to difficulty in maintaining muscular pressure around the urethra — resulting in urinary frequency and stress incontinence.

This muscular instability is commonly linked with hormonal fluctuations but can also happen due to caffeine consumption. Drinking more than a single cup of coffee daily contributes to bladder irritation and incomplete bladder emptying, even more so if milk and sugar are added.

It is also essential to fully empty your bladder whenever you urinate. For women, this means that you should sit on the toilet and place your feet flat on the floor, leaning forward slightly (as if reading a magazine on the floor) to ensure complete relaxation of the pelvic floor muscles.

When we empty a bladder that is not full, it leads to a reduction in capacity, which triggers issues of urgency, frequency, and incontinence.

There is a remedy that can support the restoration of a healthy pelvic floor and help with muscle stability. Magnesium at a dosage of 250mg three to four times daily has been shown to improve incontinence symptoms in women with pelvic floor issues.

My six-month-old son has started teething. He’s miserable and sometimes screams with the pain. I’ve given him teething rings but he’s too upset to chew them. Is there a homeopathic remedy I could use?

This can be such a frustrating time for everybody in the family. You may find that the teething rings are more appealing when popped into the freezer to cool for a little while since this provides additional relief in soothing your son’s irritated gums.

There is an excellent remedy formulated by New Era called Combination R. This is a homeopathically prepared tissue salt formulation developed to ease any symptoms associated with teething.

Combination R is available from Homeopathy Supplies Ireland (www.homeopathysuppliesireland.ie; 086-3779974), where 240 tablets cost €12.95. The tiny ‘fast melt’ tablets dissolve immediately under the tongue or can be easily crushed and added to a little water, breastmilk, or formula. Use as directed.

A nappy rash often appears alongside teething.

Dublin Herbalists has created a lovely baby balm combining hypericum, calendula, chamomile, chickweed, and sea buckthorn. Its Baby Balm is €14.94 for a 50ml pot, available online from www.dublinherbalists.ie.