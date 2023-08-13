Do I belong here? How imposter syndrome affects more people than you'd think

There is nothing straightforward about walking into a room when imposter syndrome bites at your ankles. Whatever confidence you had when the gig was booked, or you agreed to be a speaker, or signed that long-sought-after deal, becomes shrouded in self-doubt and crippling inadequacy as you take the podium and experience the swell of not feeling good enough.

Dr Sarah Bishop, clinical psychologist, highlights that the term 'imposter syndrome' was first coined by psychologists in the 70s in a paper called ‘The Impostor Phenomenon in High Achieving Women: Dynamics and Therapeutic Intervention’ (Clance and Imes, 1973).

“In their research, they described a pattern they observed among high-achieving women who believed that they were not as competent as others thought and feared being exposed as ‘imposters’ despite their achievements,” she says.

“Since then, the concept of imposter syndrome has been recognised across various groups including men and individuals from different professional and personal backgrounds. It has become a widely recognised psychological phenomenon that affects many people in different areas of life.”

Dr Sarah Bishop, Clinical Psychologist

“As someone who experienced bullying as a child, a relationship breakdown and subsequent divorce, and toxic work environments, I’ve hit many difficult times where I questioned my own self-worth,” says Samantha Lancashire, a productivity and mindset coach. “These all gave the imposter their voice.”

Lancashire has continually added experience and expertise to her skillset. She has been awarded and praised by colleagues, peers, and leaders but that recognition was consistently attacked by a lack of confidence or being able to see herself as others do: “It never seemed enough, and I never felt truly validated or credible."

“This need for qualifications came from my desire to prove myself and the feeling that I needed to show others I was good at my job. Experiences such as being ridiculed for my efforts in front of my boss and other colleagues by a senior leader and being told by a C-level executive ‘You will definitely feel imposter syndrome working here’, made my imposter syndrome’s voice louder.”

Lancashire fought to focus her attitude and see her worth and now succeeds in silencing that inner doubt — but feeling like a fraud is a popular characteristic of imposter syndrome.

Niamh Moynihan, A Better Work Day

“Other signs are feeling uncomfortable receiving compliments for your work or downplaying your achievements,” says Niamh Moynihan, a productivity coach and founder of A Better Work Day.

“We can all experience imposter syndrome when we step outside our comfort zone. The intensity of it and the impact it has depends on a couple of different factors. If you are a perfectionist or constantly measure your performance against other people’s achievements, you may feel like an imposter long after you have made the change.”

Despite being a journalist and editor for the past 17 years, Suswati Basu, who is also host of the How to be... Books podcast, says there isn't a day that she doesn’t experience imposter syndrome. “It seems rather ridiculous given the many years of experience,” she says, “but I do believe when you grow up outside of the social model of being middle-class, white, male, and from a family with a professional background, you are often left feeling like an outsider. As a working-class disabled woman of the global majority, I have seen very few people that represent me in these particular spheres of work. As a result, you often sense that you don't 'fit the culture' as many job descriptions tout, which perpetuates an image of exclusivity. When you go to job interviews, you do not see people like yourself. Socialising does not consist of going to the pub and drinking. And having to think about whether a building is accessible or not. All of these factors make you realise it's hardly surprising we end up with imposter syndrome. We weren't groomed for these spaces.”

Recognising Basu’s sentiments, Bishop says that as humans we don’t always fit neatly into any one category. “Imposter Syndrome can manifest differently in each individual, and there’s no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to it,” she says. “The most important thing is to recognise that these feelings are common and that many people go through similar struggles.”

Imposter syndrome is unpredictably common with a suggested 70% of people feeling deficient in their capabilities and undeserving of their accolades with insecurities, anxieties, and dread seeping into their personal and working lives.

Liz Villani, founder of #BeYourselfAtWork

“Imposter syndrome is absolutely everywhere,” say Liz Villani, founder of #BeYourselfAtWork, an organisation which helps companies to create a new narrative around careers.

“A survey last year showed that three in five workers experience imposter syndrome, and there’s no limit to where it can reach. Remember, back in 2018 Michelle Obama admitted to feeling imposter syndrome regularly, despite her incredible achievements. You can find imposter syndrome in almost any workplace, which is hardly surprising when you consider that just 16% of people feel like they can be themselves at work.”

And these feelings of inadequacy go beyond the company model with self-employed entrepreneurs experiencing a hefty dose of self-doubt. Keeley Reading, an entrepreneur and mum of three, has developed her business to help and support women in their careers. Equally, like many of her clients, she too has experienced the complexities of imposter syndrome as her business grew. She says that comparing yourself can go from imposter syndrome to procrastination.

“It stops you in your tracks making you ask why am I even trying to compete with the likes of those in my field when they are hitting all the marks and able to juggle life. It’s a difficult process to work through in this day and age with social media at the forefront of everything.”

It is normal to have anxieties and moments of self-doubt, no matter your field of position in life. Fighting the quell of imposter syndrome will lead to better performance, and overall life satisfaction while limiting the possibility of anxiety and depression.

“Imposter syndrome is often a result of people not feeling able to be themselves at work, they feel they have to look, act, and talk in a certain way to be ‘professional’ and so put on a mask in the office,” says Villani. “The first step to overcoming imposter syndrome is taking stock of who you are and aligning it with your behaviour at work. You have to decide not to compare yourself to others and consciously note when things go well because of the good things you do.”

“Managing Imposter Syndrome won’t magically erase all challenges or uncertainties, but it can help improve your mental well-being by reducing unnecessary stress and anxiety,” says Bishop. “As you learn to recognise and celebrate your accomplishments, no matter how big or small, you’ll start to see your true value and worth.”

Face it down

Dr Sarah Bishop offers her top tips for combating imposter syndrome: