Natural Health: I've developed vaginal thrush during pregnancy  

I developed vaginal thrush during my first pregnancy, which disappeared once the baby was born. I’m five months pregnant with my second child and the thrush has returned. Is there a remedy I could take?

Having thrush or Candida albicans in the gastrointestinal tract and vagina is normal and healthy. It only becomes problematic when it multiplies out of control.

Women are eight times more likely than men to develop an issue with candida imbalance.

The overgrowth of candida can be attributed to several factors — the key contributors include high antibiotic use, birth control, and oestrogen medication. It often occurs in individuals with long-term issues with cystitis or urinary tract infections as these tend to lead to repeated antibiotic treatment.

Kolorex has formulated an effective natural anti-fungal range based on the New Zealand native herb horopito (Pseudowintera colorata). It has active compounds that discourage attack from fungi, making it the ideal remedy for thrush and other candida-related problems.

The internal supplements are not recommended during pregnancy. However, Kolorex’s topical cream is safe to use and will help to treat the itch and discomfort you are experiencing. Visit www.kolorex.com to find details on suppliers.

It is crucial you optimise your diet to address the candida imbalance.

Eliminating sugars is the first step — not just processed sugar and sweet treats, but you will also need to cut out natural sugars such as honey, maple syrup, dried fruit, and sometimes fresh fruit, which may trigger symptoms. Remember, this is not a lifelong change — it’s about getting your body back in balance.

It is also advisable to avoid yeast or mould-laden foods. This means no marmite, bread, soft or blue cheeses (which you will be currently avoiding), kombucha, or even edible fungi may contribute to symptoms — so give mushrooms a miss until you are back on track.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and take herbal teas or broths to nourish your system.

Support your digestive system with a quality probiotic supplement, and ensure you add garlic to your main meals.

Soluble fibre, such as psyllium husks, taken in the evening before bedtime, can also help to support detoxification and prevent the absorption of toxins, antigens, and particles from the yeast as it dies off.

I’m a woman in her 70s and have started to tremble whenever I get tired. I usually feel much better once I’ve had a nap. What would you suggest?

With any symptoms such as unexplained trembling it is essential to book a visit with your GP to rule out underlying health conditions.

Other possible causes include dehydration, lack of quality sleep, low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia), or a mineral deficiency.

Dehydration is simple to remedy and is often as straightforward as observing your urine to ensure it is pale or straw-coloured rather than dark or intense.

Water is the obvious choice for hydration, but you can add electrolytes to your water by purchasing electrolyte drops such as Elete or simply adding a pinch of salt or a squeeze of citrus juice.

Magnesium is good for treating insomnia, anxiety, and muscle cramping and can also help with headaches, heart palpitations, blurred vision, and twitching or trembling muscles.

Topical application of magnesium is more effective than taking it orally when treating nerve and muscle issues. This is because the topical form, usually found as a spray, cream, or gel preparation, is more bioavailable and can be applied directly to the affected area.