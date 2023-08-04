Workplace Wellbeing: Yawning at the dawn of a working day 

It's morning and you’re tired. You may have been kept awake by a hungry baby, a sick child or thoughts that made it impossible to nod off. Whatever the cause, the end result is the same: you’re facing into a day of work feeling exhausted.

This is far from ideal, according to Wladislaw Rivkin, an associate professor of organisational psychology at Trinity College Dublin. His 2021 study shows that sleep is vital for us to perform well at work.

“We found that lower sleep duration and quality during the night harms employees’ work effectiveness and wellbeing the following day,” says Rivkin. “On days following nights with poor sleep, people feel less vigorous, less dedicated and less absorbed when working. They also report reduced task performance and are less likely to support their co-workers.”

Sleep physiologist Motty Varghese is the director of deltasleep.ie, which works with organisations to help address sleep problems among employees.

“Sleep is often considered a passive process but it’s actually an active one, with a significant impact on physical and mental wellbeing,” he says. “Sleep deprivation can affect our brain’s ability to retain and recall information and our cognitive flexibility and impulse control. We tend to make riskier decisions when we are sleep-deprived and find it difficult to focus on the task at hand. Our reaction times can be slower. All of these factors can affect our productivity.”

So how much sleep do we need? “We’ve always been told we need eight hours,” says Varghese. “But this varies between individuals. The National Sleep Foundation in the US recommends seven to nine hours for adults.”

Duration is just one aspect of sleep - quality is another. “Sleep disorders like insomnia, breathing disorders like obstructive sleep apnoea, conditions like restless leg syndrome and insufficient opportunity to sleep caused by too much noise, too much light or a bedroom that’s too hot or too cold can all affect the quantity and quality of our sleep,” says Varghese. “Anxiety and stress also have the potential to disrupt our sleep.”

Sleep diet

Considering there are so many factors that can prevent us from sleeping well, it’s no wonder most of us experience the occasional sleepless night. The question is: how can we function at work when we haven’t had enough shut-eye the night before?

Food can help, says Kathryn Stewart, a dietitian at the Dublin Nutrition Centre. But before you reach out for that sugar-laden carb you’re craving, think again.

“If you haven’t had enough sleep, your body will drive you to eat higher energy foods,” says Stewart. “However, the peak in energy that comes from those foods is always followed by a trough. That rush in energy may leave you feeling even more tired.”

It’s far better to have what Stewart describes as a “square meal”. “This has four sides made up of protein, fat, carbs and fruit and vegetables,” she says. “All meals should hit four sides of the square. Consider cereal with milk. That hits just two sides. But if you add fruit and nuts, you hit all four. The same with eggs, avocado and toast. Balanced breakfasts like this will keep you feeling fuller and more energised for longer.”

This doesn’t mean you should skip breakfast entirely if all you have in the house is bread, butter and jam. “Mornings are busy, and you need the energy so eat what’s at hand,” says Stewart. “But bear in mind that your blood sugars are likely to drop more quickly than if you’d had a more balanced meal. Why not complete the square by having a yoghurt and some fruit mid-morning? That way, you’ll catch the blood sugar rollercoaster before it hits rock bottom.”

Follow the same guidelines at lunchtime, making sure your meal hits all four sides of the nutritional square. And make sure you eat regularly throughout the day.

“Eat every three to four hours,” says Stewart. “Don’t let yourself get too hungry as mood is linked to blood sugar. Troughs in blood sugar lead to troughs in mood and may cause you to become cranky. Your colleagues don’t need that.”

Caffeine boost?

We should go easy on the coffee too. Varghese recommends taking a strategic approach to its consumption. “Caffeine is proven to improve alertness and can help us get through the day when we’re struggling with tiredness,” he says. “For instance, we go through a slump period between 2pm and 4pm and a caffeinated drink like tea and coffee can help us to sail through.”

Coffee works best with food, advises Stewart. “Coffee on an empty stomach can lead to reflux and too much will impact on your sleep, leading to further sleep deprivation.”

The same principle applies to energy drinks. “Only use them as a last resort as they are loaded with caffeine,” says Stewart.

It may be the last thing you feel like doing, but gentle exercise can relieve the symptoms of tiredness. “I’m not talking about an intense workout or lifting weights,” says Varghese. “But a brisk walk can lead to the release of endorphins and help to improve alertness.”

He also recommends getting out in daylight. “It’s proven to increase alertness and to have a positive effect on serotonin production which helps with anxiety, stress, mood and physical health.”

Power napping can provide an energy boost too if it’s done strategically. “Between 2pm and 4pm is the least alert time and napping for 20 minutes during this period can energise us for the rest of the day,” says Varghese.

Powering through

Rivkin has carried out studies into other tactics that can help us power through the tired days that follow sleep-deprived nights. One looks at the issue of willpower.

“Our research suggests that sleep is crucial to recovering the mental energy that we use to exert self-control and willpower,” says Rivkin. “Accordingly, on days when we have insufficient sleep, our mental resources aren’t fully recharged, which means that our reserves of self-control and willpower are low.”

This is particularly problematic in the workplace as a lot of what we do requires us to draw on our mental reserves to resist distractions and focus.

If possible, on days when our energy levels are depleted, Rivkin suggests putting off tasks that require willpower or high-level thought processes like evaluating or planning until another day and focusing on simpler tasks that don’t require a lot of thinking instead.

If your job is one that requires daily decision-making and a consistently high degree of focus, he recommends making a to-do list that ranks your daily tasks in order of difficulty. “Tackle the most difficult tasks early in the day when you still have some reserves of energy left.”

Removing distractions can also help. “Put away your phone, disable notifications, put a ‘do not disturb’ sign on our door — all of these can reduce the willpower required for tasks by making it easier for us to focus,” he says.

It may seem counterintuitive but another of Rivkin’s studies [exa.mn/positive-emotions] showed that watching a funny video triggers positive emotions that help to restore mental energy.

“So watching a funny video can help us to exert our willpower for longer,” he says.

There is a catch though. “Apps like TikTok and YouTube are designed to hook us into continuing to watch more and more videos,” says Rivkin. “It may require more willpower to withdraw attention from such apps than is restored by the funny videos we watch.”

From eating regular balanced meals that give us a slow energy release, getting some gentle exercise and the strategic use of coffee and short power naps to taking a tactical approach to the day’s to-do list, it is possible to get things done even when we’re exhausted.