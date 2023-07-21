Charleen Murphy: You never know what someone is going through — it’s important to be kind 

Between her popular podcast and the recent launch of her own makeup collection with Kash Beauty, Charleen Murphy has had a busy couple of months.

However, the 24-year-old, who hosts the Hold My Drink podcast alongside friend and fellow influencer, Ellie Kelly, still manages to squeeze some sort of exercise into her busy schedule at least three times a week.

“Right now, it's weight training in the gym and I am doing pilates. I started doing yoga a little while ago too which I love,” she says.

“To be honest I am always on the go lately, so I am usually up and about moving and getting my steps in.”

The podcasting duo recently tried something a little different and embarked on a journey to support the Girls in Green as part of their new show on the RTÉ Player. While filming, the Dubliners had the chance to meet Katie McCabe and the rest of the Irish women's football team.

"Their dedication and determination is really inspiring. It’s so motivating to be around sports people like that," says Charleen of the experience.

Charleen and Ellie’s Football Fever is available to stream on RTÉ Player now

Charleen Murphy and Keilidh Cashell at the launch of the KASH Beauty x Charleen collection at The Flying Duck Restaurant at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin. Pic: Brian McEvoy

Do you have a morning routine?

I’m a really early riser. I like to get up early, listen to a podcast and have a healthy breakfast and plan my day with my management, ICON. On the days that I do train, it is always in the mornings. I try not to be on my phone first thing in the morning but that doesn’t always go to plan.

What is one thing you do every day?

Eat breakfast. I never skip it. Also, planning out my day is super important when I am so busy with work.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

Breakfast is my favourite meal of the day, so I’ll always have the same and never get sick of it. I have two eggs, two pieces of turkey bacon and a bagel. I like to keep it simple.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Buttered popcorn and Maltesers. They are so bad but so good.

What keeps you awake at night?

If I’m not organised or have had a really busy week then probably thinking about what I have to do the next day. When I can’t sleep, I try to journal or meditate to help me.

How do you relax?

Honestly, watching mindless TV and lighting a candle it’s always the simple things. I feel like having a break from my phone every now and then always helps me to relax also.

Who are your sporting heroes?

If I had to choose my number one, it would have to be my boyfriend Dano Mandroiu. I see how much hard work goes into his football career.

What is your favourite smell?

Anything with vanilla.

When was the last time you cried?

Last week in the gym. I was frustrated because I hadn’t been able to train as I was busy so I couldn't lift the weight I usually can. I’m usually really transparent about how I am feeling on my socials and I’m really lucky to have the community that I have. I know it’s ok to have those days, but I am all the more motivated to stick with the gym now. It’s the little push I needed.

What traits do you least like in others?

Selfishness and rudeness. I don’t tend to surround myself with those kinds of people. You never know what someone is going through so it’s really important to be kind both online and in real life.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I find it really hard to concentrate sometimes, so I can get frustrated with myself. It’s something I am working on.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

My friends and my boyfriend are my best support system. I have a really good network of people who know how to cheer me up.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Taylor Swift, Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian. They are all people I’d love to meet and I think all together for a dinner party would be brilliant.

What quote inspires you most and why?

'What would you do today if you knew you couldn’t fail? Now go out and do it!’

That really motivates me because it just reminds me to take the risk and go for it. There’s nothing to lose.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Ibiza. I have such happy memories of being in Ibiza with my best friends.