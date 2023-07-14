Laura Dowling: Pharmacist’s mission to help people feel fabulous

When did you decide to post as the Fabulous Pharmacist?

I was always getting the same questions about medicines, illness, and health from my patients, customers, family, and friends.

One evening about eight years ago, I was breastfeeding my third baby and unexpectedly received a photo from my friend of her husband’s jock itch.

She wanted advice on how to treat it. It’s easily treated with an anti-fungal cream.

It got me thinking — many people need unbiased advice about simple ailments which can be treated at home.

That was the lightbulb moment when I started my Fabulous Pharmacist social media page.

I chose that name because I believe everyone should feel fabulous about their health. I also hoped that this nametag would make people sit up and pay attention.

How did your posts change over time?

I originally started on Facebook. Instagram stories or videos weren’t on the scene yet.

I posted static pictures of products, outlining how to use them effectively to treat illnesses, etc.

I also uploaded pictures of my yoga practice, exercise routine, and recipes.

I posted the occasional video too, but I had rubbish editing skills.

Phones back then were not as sophisticated as they are nowadays.

It was only when I discovered Instagram Stories that my social media took off.

With Stories, you can get your personality across much more effectively than in a static picture.

You can have a laugh, chat, and engage with your followers.

Once Instagram invented Reels, everything changed, and I came into my own.

I love communicating through video format.

What are your most popular posts to date?

It’s often the least curated ones.

For instance, during covid I showed how to do an antigen test correctly — this generated hundreds of thousands of views.

A harm-reduction post warning about a high-potency MDMA drug circulating at Electric Picnic last year was just as popular.

The most random things can resonate with people.

I recently made a post where I cut open the padding in period knickers to show its many absorption layers, and people messaged me to say they found this helpful and informative.

I also posted my pelvic floor exam with a physiotherapist — women still message me daily about it.

A post on how to make period-pain medication went viral on TikTok and Instagram recently.

The public like facts broken down into a simple, unbiased, and easy-to-understand way from a source they can trust.

As a teenager, I loved acting and performing.

In school, I was always in the middle of all the messing and fun, so in a way, social media has allowed me to live out this part of my personality in my 40s.

How much of your day do you give to social media?

I spend a solid two hours daily thinking about and creating content for my social media and my www.fabuwellness.com website.

You could be on social media all day if you had the time, but I try to limit it.

I have an interest in so many things to do with health and wellness and my brain is always full of ideas, but I am mindful not to go down too many rabbit holes.

I probably only get to post about 10% of what I want.

How has your social media presence helped to build your business?

It has been instrumental in building and establishing fabÜ, my nutritional supplement business.

It also helps my market research and offers a feedback loop with my followers.

I get first-hand access to their opinions, insights, and, importantly, their wants and needs.

Have you had a negative response from other pharmacists?

Pharmacy is a conservative profession, but I have received nothing but support from my peers from the start.

My supplement range is available at pharmacies nationwide.

I have received so many positive messages from fellow pharmacists and healthcare practitioners that it sometimes makes me emotional.

What does your family think?

In the early days of Instagram, my loved ones, especially my parents and siblings, were probably a little perplexed.

But now, they can appreciate what social media has enabled me to achieve. I have established a start-up business on the back of it, and it gives me an independent voice.

My three boys, aged 14, 12, and 10, might beg to differ.

They are proud of what I am achieving, but sometimes are a little embarrassed by my antics. After all, what child would elect to see videos of their mum running a women’s mini marathon in a Wonder Woman outfit?

Any long-term plans?

To build on my early success, expand my supplement range, and make my website the ‘go to’ health and wellness content site.

I also want to bring joy and laughter to the world. Otherwise, what’s the point?