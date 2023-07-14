We need to embrace our negative emotions 

There seems to be only one way to answer the question “how are you?” that obeys the unspoken rules of polite conversation: “I’m fine, thank you.”

The suggestion from a researcher at Johns Hopkins University to swap this courteous formula for something that reflects how we are actually feeling — “I’m sad, thank you”—is almost unthinkable in ‘grin and bear it’ Ireland.

Deviating from social protocol in this way is guaranteed to result in shock, awkward silences, and almost certainly, the judgment, “Why are you so negative?”

The Johns Hopkins researcher Tobore Onojighofia Tobore believes sadness deserves to be “rebranded”. In his recent article, published in Communicative & Integrative Biology, Tobore suggests that by expressing sadness in our everyday greetings, we might accept the emotion for what it is: an inescapable and even adaptive part of the human experience.

This viewpoint contrasts starkly with popular mental health myths, often portraying “negative emotions” as mini tumours against which we should fight. While we might try to drive them out with incense-infused positivity or label them a mental health illness, the burning question is: what will it take for us to accept our challenging feelings?

Wrapped up with our cultural tendency to reject negative emotions is the scourge of so-called “toxic positivity”. Studies have shown that attempts to suppress our negative thoughts or negative emotions often lead to the opposite: More of the ‘bad’ thoughts or the undesired emotion. But researchers are beginning to add more depth and nuance to what is becoming a crucial mental health conversation.

In much the same vein as ruthless standards of positivity, negative judgments of negative emotions amplify our distress. This revelation comes from a study published in the journal Emotion earlier this year, adding to a mounting body of research which suggests that accepting, rather than suppressing, our negative emotions is better for our long-term mental health.

“Many of us have this implicit belief that emotions themselves are...going to do something bad to us,” Iris Mauss, social psychologist at the University of California, Berkely, and co-author of the study, tells the New York Times. “It’s actually the [ensuing negative] judgment that causes, ultimately, the suffering”.

Imagine a situation where you fail an exam, lose your job or discover, upon moving in with your beloved partner, that they hate washing dishes or cleaning out the kitty litter. Suddenly, you find yourself dealing not only with the resulting negative emotion but with a bucketful of negative self-judgments for failing to maintain a state of uninterrupted happiness.

Ironically, the ideal of mental health to which so many of us aspire often creates more distress than relief.

Our Western society has become, for the most part, more accepting of clinical diagnoses like anxiety, depression, and ADHD. However, the stigma enveloping the non-clinical, everyday experience of negative emotions — such as sadness, fear, jealousy, anger, and guilt — persists. The “medicalisation” of such distress is a rising concern among some clinicians and researchers, who worry that our capacity to distinguish between mental health disorders and what Freud called “ordinary unhappiness” may be diminishing.

Writing for The Independent, Dr Stanley Kutcher, Canadian psychiatrist and expert in adolescent mental health, attributes this loss to “poor mental health literacy and unrealistic expectations of the normal emotional states that life challenges elicit”.

This perspective has been echoed by other scientists, including Lucy Foulkes — a senior research fellow at the University of Oxford — who suggests that heightened mental health awareness has led to what she terms “overinterpretation”. In an article published in the journal New Ideas in Psychology several months ago, Foulkes and her colleague, Jack L Andrews, propose that the growing tendency to “interpret and report milder forms of distress as mental health problems” can give rise to a “self-fulfilling prophecy.”

By neglecting discussions about the ordinary experience of negative emotions, we may inadvertently encourage the use of medication, special therapies, and excessive positivity at times when such interventions are not only unwarranted but detrimental. Sometimes, we might derive greater benefit from simply accepting a temporary and entirely appropriate response to a major life challenge — a response that could be encapsulated in a simple, honest “I’m sad, thank you.”

With researchers estimating that ordinary difficult emotions occupy roughly 40% of our waking lives, that is an absurdly large portion of time to squander on negative self-judgment.