Natural Health: What can I do about my unsightly toenails?

Some of my toenails have started to thicken, making them harder to cut. They also look unsightly, so I’ve started to use nail varnish all year round. I there anything I can do to get my old nails back?

It is common for toenails to thicken somewhat as we age. However, they can become problematically thick due to underlying issues such as fungal infections, autoimmune conditions, or pressure from restrictive footwear (such as safety boots).

The thickening process is due to additional layers growing beneath the toenail’s surface.

The nail may begin to lift away from the nail bed if the nail becomes too thick. In addition, thickened toenails may change in colour, often becoming opaque white, yellowed, or even going brown.

If the underlying cause is fungal, you may also notice some ridges and flaking or peeling of the nails. A nail fungal infection often indicates the immune system is overburdened or weakened, so it is crucial to address this internally and externally.

Natural antifungal foods include garlic, onion, ginger, apple cider vinegar, seaweed, olive oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, thyme, and even black tea.

Add a few drops of ginger or thyme essential oils to a base oil and massage into your toenails for a simple topical treatment.

The autoimmune condition psoriasis is often indicated where thickened nails appear without any sign of fungal origin. Psoriasis typically creates thickened, flaking patches of skin due to the skin cell regeneration being around 1,000 times greater than usual.

Gut health is the best place to start if you suspect you have psoriasis of the nails. Ensure your digestive system functions optimally by supplementing with digestive enzymes and probiotics. It can help to eliminate common allergens such as gluten and dairy temporarily. Your diet should be high in soluble fibre and low in processed foods and sugars.

You will also benefit from increasing your intake of omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil, cold-water fatty fish, nuts, and seeds. These foods will also help improve your zinc levels, which are essential for skin and nail health.

Always consult with a dietitian before making changes to your diet.

Finally, look at your footwear to see if it is causing repeated micro-trauma to your toenails. This can be a common issue for runners, hikers, and other athletes. The nails can also thicken after a one-off trauma to the area.

I’ve a painful corn on one of my toes, making walking difficult. What else can I do besides using a corn plaster?

This is another condition where footwear can make all the difference. Corns and calluses appear due to pressure or friction in a specific area where the skin provides additional protection by building a thicker surface.

Corns are generally deeper and affect a specific point, whereas calluses are more diffuse and shallow.

Never try to shave or slice a corn yourself. Instead, visit a podiatrist who can safely remove it by debriding the hardened skin.

A good podiatrist is the best long-term solution for treating your painful corn and preventing future troubles with your feet.

Apple cider vinegar is a popular home remedy to help soften skin and provide relief from painful corns.

If you have a foot bath or suitable tub, add half- to one-cup of apple cider vinegar to the water to soften and gently exfoliate the skin.

Soak your feet for at least 10 minutes each night, then apply a beeswax-based balm. Wear cotton socks over the freshly soaked and prepared feet and leave the balm on overnight.