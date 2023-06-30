Going with the flow: recognising and managing UTIs like cystitis

- Drink plenty of water.
- Urinate regularly.
- Wipe from front to back after bowel motion.
- Shower rather than take a bath.
- Avoid use of soaps or hygiene products to protect vaginal area from irritation.
- Empty bladder as soon as possible after sex to flush out any bacteria.
- Speak to pharmacist about over-the-counter products including probiotics and cranberry supplements. D-mannose (simple sugar supplement) has been found effective in preventing UTIs.
- Women in post-reproductive years might consider using vaginal oestrogen — proven to prevent recurrent cystitis.