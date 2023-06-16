Natural health: My husband often comes home hoarse after football matches 

Plus - natural ways of dealing with recurring colds
Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 02:00
Megan Sheppard

My husband is a big sports fan and goes to all the local football matches where he shouts until the final whistle. He often comes home hoarse and sometimes it takes days for his voice to recover fully. What would you recommend?

I suggest that your husband uses the remedies I recommend for singers, public speakers, and individuals suffering from laryngitis. Any straining or overuse of the vocal cords can result in the same irritation and hoarseness as an infection.

Pure aloe vera juice is one of the best natural treatments for strained vocal cords. It is essential to use pure aloe juice and not the popular aloe-based drinks with sugar and flavouring but little aloe juice.

The aloe juice alone should be enough to soothe and heal your husband’s stressed throat and vocal cords.

He can also use marshmallow tea throughout the day. Marshmallow root contains a mucilaginous fibre that soothes mucous membranes, reducing inflammation and protecting against bacterial infection.

To prepare a cold infusion, steep a tablespoon of dried marshmallow root per 750ml of cold water and leave overnight — strain and drink throughout the day.

My five-year-old daughter seems to get one cold after the other, and the discharge is often yellow. I make sure she gets plenty of water and fruit but she doesn’t have a big appetite. Otherwise, she’s bright and energetic.

This is the perfect time of year for you and your daughter to harvest and brew a home remedy for colds. Elder trees (Sambucus nigra) are found worldwide, particularly in urban and woodland areas.

Herbalists and homebrew enthusiasts usually gather the humble elderflower for a medicinal cordial or wine. The flowers are highly therapeutic, having an expectorant, anti-catarrhal, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and diaphoretic effect and stimulating circulation.

You can make an infusion by steeping two teaspoons of fresh flowers or one teaspoon of dried flowers (if you have collected and dried them for later use) in 200ml of near-boiling water for eight to 10 minutes. This tea treats seasonal coughs and colds, catarrh, and fever.

The same infusion can be set aside for use as a gargle or mouthwash for ulcers, irritated throat, or inflamed tonsils.

The elder tree also yields dark berries in autumn. Elderberries contain vitamins A and C and are diaphoretic and diuretic. Be aware that eating too many fresh berries can have a laxative effect. The berries are excellent as a syrup for coughs, colds, and flu throughout winter.

It’s easy to make a strong infusion or decoction using fresh berries. Use around 40g of elderberries per litre of water and simmer for about 20 minutes. Strain the brew and add an equal quantity of local raw honey to the concentrated liquid. Simmer the honey and decoction gently until the two are combined (this shouldn’t take long, so keep a close eye on the pot), pour into sterilised bottles and store in a cool, dry place for up to six months. Once opened, this syrup should be kept in the fridge.

Label your syrup with the ingredients, date, and dosage instructions (take 5-10ml as required).

You can add to the immune-supportive benefits of the syrup by adding medicinal herbals such as garlic, ginger, thyme, and echinacea.

Vitamin C and zinc are essential for colds, flu, cough, and catarrh. You can typically find a range of lozenges, chewables, and soluble tablets to make it easier for your daughter to supplement with vitamin C and zinc.

  • If you have a question for Megan Sheppard, please email it to feelgood@examiner.ie 
  • NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.

