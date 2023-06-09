Cycle of life: how getting on your bike can help you keep the wheels turning

There are many good reasons to get on a bike – not least that it makes you healthier, keeps your weight in check and won’t wear out your knees like running. But even the army of Lycra-clad diehards might be surprised to learn that spending time on two wheels can have potent anti-ageing effects.

A recent study conducted at the University of Otago, New Zealand, showed that just six minutes of high-intensity cycling promoted changes in healthy brains that could extend their lifespan, delaying the onset of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

For their trial, results of which were published in The Journal of Physiology, the team of physiologists asked 12 physically active men and women to participate in a series of different tests on separate occasions: fasting for 20 hours, cycling at a leisurely pace for 90 minutes or cycling at a high intensity on an indoor bike for six minutes. They also tested the effects of combined cycling and fasting.

They were looking for changes in levels of a specialised protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) that enables the brain to form new connections and pathways and promotes the survival of neurons. Previous studies have shown that the more BDNF, the bigger the boost to memory formation and cognitive performance. Fasting has been found to enhance levels of BDNF, but would cycling do the same?

Their findings were surprising, revealing that the short, sharp cycle session was more efficient at increasing BDNF than a one-day fast with or without a lengthier cycle ride.

“We are curious whether exercising hard at the start of a fast accelerates the beneficial effects of fasting,” said lead author Travis Gibbons. “We think fasting and exercise can be used in conjunction to optimise BDNF production in the human brain.”

The benefits and anti-ageing effects of cycling don’t end there. Mark Tully, professor of public health at the University of Ulster’s School of Medicine, says cycling can bring significant mental health and other gains.

“Over 80% of journeys in Ireland are in the car at present and there would be significant benefits to our society if we could shift some of our journeys to cycling,” he says. “It is a 35-minute cycle for me to work – which works out about the same time it would take me to drive and I enjoy a very pleasant ride along the shoreline of Belfast Lough while saving a lot of money in terms of fuel and parking, but also and boosting my health and outlook.”

Here’s how time on two wheels can further improve your health:

It boosts your mood

All forms of aerobic exercise, cycling included, have been shown in published studies to boost blood flow to the brain, increase production of feel-good hormones that boost mood and reduce feelings of anxiety.

“Cycling also offers greater access to green space for people living in urban environments – because they can travel further from home, especially if they don’t have access to a car,” says Tully. “And spending time in green space has its own mental wellbeing benefits in addition to the effects of cycling as an aerobic form of exercise.”

It will enhance immunity

Evidence that cycling might help to slow at least one aspect of ageing came in a study from the Institute for Inflammation and Ageing at Birmingham University five years ago. Immune cell biologists there showed that committed cyclists – men who could ride 100km in under 6.5 hours and women who could cover 60km in 5.5 hours - aged 55 to 79 had much more youthful immune systems than sedentary people. Normally, the thymus that produces infection-fighting T cells shrinks and becomes less efficient from age 20. But lifelong cyclists’ appeared to have thymus glands as capable of making as many T cells as young healthy people.

Pic: iStock

It will prevent age-related muscle loss

One of the first studies to look at how recreational cycling affects the muscles, showed how it dramatically improves the health of an ageing body potentially adding years to your life. For the trial, published in the journal BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders [exa.mn/cycling-muscle-loss], a team of orthopaedic hip surgeons in Britain recruited 28 committed male recreational cyclists, with an average age of 49, who had routinely clocked up more than 7,000km (4,349 miles) - equivalent to a 12km (eight miles) daily commute to and from work on Monday to Friday or longer more ad hoc rides including at weekends - and had been cycling regularly for about 15 years on average. Those in the control group were self-declared ‘couch potatoes’ who had been exercising less than one hour a week and had not played any sports for an average of 27 years.

Using specially developed technologies that apply artificial intelligence to the MRI process they were able to build a complete and detailed picture of the muscle make-up of every participant.

Results showed how the effects of regular pedalling on mid-life muscles can be profound. Not only were the cyclists’ glute muscles - essential for supporting the body - larger and stronger, as might be expected, but they displayed lower levels of harmful fat settling between the fibres. On average, the gluteus maximus muscles of the inactive participants had a 21.6% fat infiltration level whereas in the cyclists it was just 14.8%. With the gluteus medius muscle, there was a 16% fat infiltration in the muscles of the sedentary participants compared to just 11.4% in the cyclists.

It will protect your ageing joints

Biomechanical analysis of the impact as a runner’s foot hits the ground shows that a force of approximately 2.5 times their body weight is produced with each stride, potentially raising the risk of injury. “For a runner weighing 11 stones (70kg) that is equivalent to a 175kg (or 27.5 stones) impact with each footfall,” says John Brewer, professor of exercise science at the University of the West of Scotland. “The heavier you are, the greater these forces reverberating through your body and joints.”

As any middle-aged cyclist will tell you, low-impact activity is far gentler on vulnerable joints. “There’s not much mechanical loading on the body with cycling because you are seated on a saddle,” says Brewer. “Many people with existing joint problems find a smooth pedalling action is much easier on the joints.”

You’ll suffer less post-exercise soreness

When it comes to post-exercise muscle soreness, it seems that cyclists enjoy an advantage over runners.

Scientists at the Appalachian State University compared the levels of exercise-induced muscle damage, soreness and inflammation in 13 long-distance runners and 22 cyclists who were all asked to follow an intense training plan for three days in the middle of a 12-week monitoring period. They found that the runners' muscles took a bigger hit than those of the cyclists after the consecutive daily sessions, despite both groups having identical increases in exercise workload.

Markers of muscle damage were up to 404% higher in the runners compared to the cyclists and the runners also had 256% higher inflammation markers, another indicator of damage. Unsurprisingly, the number of runners complaining of delayed onset muscle soreness was 87% higher than the cyclists.

Make sure you stretch your hamstrings, hips and glutes….

Low back pain is common- but not inevitable - among mid-life cyclists and it is important to stretch regularly, especially if you spend much of the time at a desk or driving. “All that time spent in a leaning forward seated position is compounded by the hours you then spend on your bike in a similar position,” says Phil Burt, a physiotherapist who worked for Team Sky and author of Bike Fit (Bloomsbury).

“It can lead to tight hip flexor muscles which causes increasing discomfort on and off the bike.”

Tight hamstrings are also a problem “because the knee doesn’t typically extend beyond 35 degrees at the bottom of a pedal stroke and the muscle becomes restricted” and if glutes, the powerhouse muscles of cycling, become restricted in range of movement, your cycling will be affected. Stretch, use a foam roller and do mobility exercises for 30 minutes, three to four times a week.

“The more you can do of this kind of work, the better,” says Burt. “But if all you can do is a few moves daily it is better than nothing.”