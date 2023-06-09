Men's Health Week: a Man-ual for healthy living - and what it is to be a man today

Men's Health Week ambassador Gary ‘Spike' O'Sullivan is almost ready for his family holiday to Salou - "I haven't packed yet" - but boxing is never far away from his mind.
The 38-year-old has been hailed as Cork's greatest-ever boxer, and even as the years tick by, he has no intention of hanging up his gloves. "I have set myself a goal, one of the biggest in my life," the Mahon man says. "I am going to box for another five years, I want to do 20 years as a professional."
He refers to research he has conducted on other Irish boxers and is confident he can hit his target. "I am in my 16th year, I would be very confident about getting to 20."
He is right to be confident, particularly if he can continue his current training regimen. As we speak he might be thinking of his holiday in Salou but he will be running every second day and watching what he eats. In 36 bouts he has been on the losing side just five times. His instantly recognisable facial hair is aligned with pronounced technical skills and it's all based on hard work. Yet for all this, he admits that sometimes he faces the same health and fitness challenges as many other men of a similar age.
"It is so easy to put on weight, and it's not easy to out-train a bad diet, which I have at times," he says. But the sweet science has also given him the discipline to stick to a healthy diet - that, and his ever-growing culinary skills.
"I would eat healthy," he says. "I am having an omelette now, lots of vegetables. I mostly drink water and black coffee, and take a lot of vitamins on board.
"I am always reading up on foods that are good for me, I am a stay-at-home dad as well and I am always cooking - I cook for the family six days a week on average."
Needing to make weight for a bout is part of the game, but he admits that boxers can have yo-yo weights between fights. He is candid about past struggles with mental health and how exercise - and lots of it - helped him to come out the other side.
Skipping rope and running are the cornerstones, daily treks of between 5km and 10km, plus saunas and rubdowns. He feels his body has rewarded his dedication, even as he continues with the everyday tasks such as prepping dinner and doing the school runs.
"I am too vain," he says when asked if a fitness drop-off is possible when he eventually steps away from the ring. While he is unsure what he wants to do when he retires, he is already writing a column for theand is considering opening a cafe.
There is something else as well though, something that means he has to stay sharp.
"I have set a goal for myself long term," he explains. "My son is six, when he is 18 I will be 50. Five a side [soccer] is one of my favourite things - I want to be competitive with my son."
His son is soccer-obsessed, Gary says, so he is determined to stay competitive. "I want to go shoulder-to-shoulder with him."