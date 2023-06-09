Natural Health: My periods stopped when we moved house

I haven’t had a period since we moved house three months ago. I found the process exhausting and stressful - I’m still surrounded by boxes that need to be unpacked. We also have two young children who need additional attention. My doctor says my periods will return once we settle in. Is there anything I can do to get my cycle back on track?

Stress and exhaustion can certainly cause your cycle to go off-kilter. Some remedies can help you to regulate your cycle again, along with some useful techniques to manage your energy levels.

Maca root is a herbal remedy that helps balance hormones and menstruation and is used to improve mood and manage fatigue. Maca (Lepidium meyenii) is a powerful antioxidant, a complete protein, and high in vitamins and minerals, including calcium and zinc.

The second herbal remedy I would recommend is Agnus castus (also known as chasteberry and monk’s pepper). While this is excellent for menstrual regulation and can help in the unexplained absence of a menstrual period, it is essential to first note this herb should not be used if you are using hormonal contraception or are on an IVF protocol.

Along with amenorrhoea (the absence of menstruation), Agnus castus can also help with extreme period pains, heavy bleeding, intermittent bleeding, shortened cycle, infrequent menstruation, and cystic hyperplasia of the endometrium.

It is often used as part of a natural treatment to help with female reproductive system issues such as poly-cystic ovarian syndrome), follicular ovarian cysts, endometriosis, fibroids, peri-menopausal symptoms, infertility, rebalancing the cycle following hormonal contraceptive use.

Agnus castus is best taken once daily following breakfast. Improvements can appear relatively quickly, but treatment should be continued for a minimum of six months for long-lasting results. If you are taking a tincture preparation (typically 1:5 strength), you will need to take 1-3ml (20-60 drops) each morning. Capsules should be taken at 500-1,000mg daily dosage.

Eating whole foods, keeping well hydrated, and exercising regularly help with menstrual health, but it can be hard to stay on top of these aspects of self-care when you are in the midst of moving house while caring for children. Sometimes it can be as simple as making time to nourish your body.

The techniques that greatly help to manage stress and its effect on the adrenal system include breathwork, meditation, acupuncture, massage, and acupressure. You may find you only have the time and energy for one of these – so perhaps start with mindful breathing since this is free and can be done almost anytime and anywhere.

My memory isn’t as good as it used to be, which is frustrating. I’m 69 and find I’m struggling to recall people’s names. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

One of the first remedies to consider is a tea. South American yerba mate tea (Ilex paraguariensis) is reputed to stimulate the mind, increase concentration, and ease depressive moods without interfering with sleep.

Yerba mate is widely used by students preparing for exams as it appears to stimulate the brain by aiding understanding, recall, and clear thinking, soothing nerves, and balancing the immune system.

Dark berries, such as blueberries, blackberries, boysenberries, and mulberries, are also excellent for brain health, in particular helping to reduce short-term memory loss. Supplementation with folic acid has been shown to improve memory function significantly.

A Dutch study found that 800mcg daily (through diet or supplementation) was enough to improve memory function.

Omega-6 fatty acids. found in foods such as vegetable oils, nuts, seeds, and avocado, are essential for brain health.

If you have a question for Megan Sheppard, please email it to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.