Diagnosing ADHD in females: 'The relief was unreal - there was euphoria, but also grief'

- Advanced ADHD coach Claire Twomey, see www.internalconnections.ie
- Also see exa.mn/HSE-ADHD
Tell-tale signs a woman may have ADHD:
- “The ADHD brain needs higher levels of stimulation – when it experiences boredom/pressure/overwhelm, it shuts down,” says advanced ADHD coach Claire Twomey.
- She says traits – for example, difficulty concentrating or completing tasks, being easily distracted or forgetful, having organisation or memory challenges, blurting things out, and interrupting others – are usually experienced by ADHDers in environments that don’t meet their needs.
- The hyperactivity element of ADHD may be cognitive (rather than physical) in females, manifesting in bombarding thoughts and racing minds. “Also in women, we tend to see a lot of nail-biting, skin-picking, repetitive behaviours – all quite discreet ways of fidgeting.
- “Women with ADHD report getting easily overwhelmed and finding it hard to make decisions. They experience underachievement and being easily frustrated. They may give up easier and remove themselves from social situations.”