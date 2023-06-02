Breaking down male stereotypes to be your true self 

DR Ranj is one of those people who doesn’t need a surname by way of introduction, especially to the many children — and grown-ups — who were fans of his CBeebies show Get Well Soon (it’s Singh by the way).

In the Bafta award-winning programme, Dr Ranj guided children through common ailments, illnesses, and what to expect on a trip to the doctor or the hospital, in his trademark calm, kind, and reassuring style.

“I realised today that it is around 10 years since the first series of Get Well Soon, so that means that a lot of those little ones are now teenagers,” he says when I mention that my now teenager was a big fan.

Dr Ranj went on to become an in-demand medical expert in the media and an author as well as realising his love for performance with appearances on shows such as Strictly Come Dancing. The multi-tasking medic also puts in the hours as a paediatrician with the NHS, seeing first-hand the issues facing young people. His latest book How to Be a Boy: and Do It Your Own Way is informed by the particular pressures being faced by boys today.

“This book was borne out of necessity. There are so many conversations around masculinity and what it is to be a boy and a man. Young people are bombarded with all sorts of things, in the playground, on social media or on screen, and it’s really confusing to navigate that as a young boy right now,” says Dr Ranj.

The phrase ‘toxic masculinity’ has become part of the lexicon, especially with the rise in popularity of misogynistic social media influencers such as Andrew Tate, who is under house arrest in Romania for suspected human trafficking. Dr Ranj says there are many ways to counteract this narrative.

“The immediate thing is to show young people that there are other ways of thinking. It’s about saying right, it is OK to learn about different viewpoints, but remember, not every viewpoint is right, and not every viewpoint carries the same weight.”

Boys turning to online communities that air misogynistic views may also be a sign that something else is awry in their lives, says Dr Ranj.

“The reason they are turning to these sources of information is often because they don’t have anywhere else to go. It could be that some of them are going through mental health difficulties, they might be worried about their body image, experiencing bullying or having a tough time at school. It’s often a bigger picture than just the people that they’re looking at or listening to.”

How to Be a Boy

The book is aimed at 10 to 13-year-olds and covers everything from looking after your body and mind to handling peer pressure, being an ally to girls, and identity and sexuality. Dr Ranj, who is from a Sikh background, has previously spoken about the challenges he faced coming out as a gay man. He says that growing up, he had to conform to certain masculine stereotypes and could not express his true self.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t see people on screen or in the media that looked like me or came from where I came from. I didn’t have people in my life that felt the way I was feeling either and we couldn’t talk about our feelings much in those days.

“I needed to know that it was OK to talk about feelings and to show your emotional side. I needed to know that it was OK to be me and love the things I loved. I had football posters on my wall but I really wanted to sing and play the piano. I needed to know that those things were OK.”

He says one of the reasons he wrote the book is that he wants to help others avoid the loneliness and isolation he felt. “My experiences have made me who I am. A lot of it wasn’t comfortable and a lot of it was painful. I want to spare boys and young men that. I struggled with my mental health when I was a teenager but I didn’t have anybody to talk to. I went through some really dark times and I had to work it out by myself.”

Smartphones and social media are a fact of life now and Dr Ranj says it is important to chat to young boys about some of the things they could encounter online, such as pornography, at an age-appropriate level.

“They will see stuff that you don’t want them to see and you can’t stop that necessarily. But what you can do is give them the tools and the know-how to realise when something might be worrying them. Just talking about something doesn’t mean it’s going to happen to them. But if and when it does, they’re ready and you have created a safe space for them to talk about it.”

Dr Ranj says he lacked role models when growing up but that luckily, there are plenty for boys to choose from nowadays, many of whom he has included in the book.

“We’ve got great examples of people doing wonderful things, everyone from Barack Obama to the British Jamaican swimmer Michael Gunning and the anti-racism activists Lady Phyll and Balwinder Rana, through to Freddie Flintoff, a fantastic sportsman who went through an eating disorder, something that no-one really talks about when it comes to boys and men.”

Dr Ranj overcame his own struggles to become a doctor, media personality, and author — surely he has a lot to offer as a role model himself, I suggest.

“Ooh, I think that’s a huge responsibility. My job as a doctor is to make things slightly better for people no matter what they might be going through. If I can somehow help someone and they look up to me and think ‘I can be like that’ then that gives me a huge sense of achievement and pride. And that’s why we’re here, I would like to think.”

How to Be a Boy: and Do It Your Own Way by Dr Ranj Singh, illustrated by David O’Connell, published by Wren & Rook, €14, is out now