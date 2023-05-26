Workplace Wellbeing: Taking back control of your career

THE year 2016 was pivotal in Olive Leavy’s life. From Kinnegad in Westmeath, she was living in London and working as the chief editor of a prestigious science publishing journal.

“It was a dream job, really well paid and with opportunities to travel to places like Japan, China and Brazil several times a year,” says Leavy. “I’d just been promoted but was feeling unsettled. I loved London at the start. It’s the best place in the world when you’re young and have money and energy. But over time, I realised I had no roots in the city. Even though I had great friends, I felt untethered and unconnected.”

Her sense of disconnection started when her mother died in 2014. “I took a leave of absence to come home and nurse her,” she says. “It was my first extended period of time back in Ireland for years and I saw the best of it as the local community rallied round to help us.”

Depression hit when she returned to London. “I didn’t have energy for anything apart from work,” she says. “Then, when I started taking medication and could think clearly again, I understood that something had to change. I was no longer happy in London. I wanted to go home. This meant I had to quit my job.”

The prospect terrified Leavy. “It was such a good job. It had taken years of hard slog to get there and so many people couldn’t believe I was walking away from it,” she says. “My boss understood why I was leaving but even she asked me several times if I was sure. I wasn’t but I knew I had to do it anyway. I had to make that change.”

Statistics show that quitting a job is something many of us consider.

A LinkedIn poll found that 59% of Irish employees were considering changing jobs this year. The Excel Recruitment Employee Feedback Survey had similar findings, with 60% of workers considering leaving their current role in 2023.

A 2019 survey by the employment website CV-Library suggests many more of us would quit if we could. Of the 1,100 Irish workers interviewed, 80% said they thought about quitting every day.

American Judith Keller is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of Quitting: A Life Strategy, which examines why, when and how we should give up on situations that no longer serve us. She thinks the fear of making a mistake holds many of us back.

“I think we all get a feeling deep inside when we’re not on the proper path, but we allow other factors to distract or confuse us from forging a new path,” she says. “We worry about how it will look or what people will say if we leave a situation that seems ideal to the outside world. And the concern that we might be making a mistake is a valid worry. It might not work out. In fact, it might be a disaster. But that’s part of life. Nothing is guaranteed except that quitting will give us back our power and some sense of control over the course of our life.”

Anne Pettit, senior human resource consultant and coach at KPI Business Solutions, understands people’s reluctance to quit.

“Quitting can carry a certain amount of stigma, especially if you don’t have a role to go to or if you’re thinking of going in a different direction in your career,” she says. “It goes against the historic approach of getting a job, progressing and developing in that job and having a career for life. Deciding to try something different and new causes the brain to throw up negative feelings like fear of failure and anxiety, which contribute to making quitting a job feel like a traumatic experience.”

This, combined with worries about the financial impact of quitting, explains why so many people choose to hang tough. Yet there are times when quitting is the right thing to do.

“ The Harvard Business Review outlines six signs that it may be time to move on from your current role or career,” says Pettit. “One is if it’s no longer encouraging your growth. Two is if you’ve achieved what you set out to achieve. Three is if you actively look for ways to procrastinate or avoid your job. And four is if you regularly approach work with dread or feelings of exhaustion or burnout. The final two are when your job causes you to develop bad habits that don’t align with your values, or your workplace becomes harmful to your physical or emotional health.”

Olive Leavy, forester, with her springer spaniel Archie. Photograph Moya Nolan

Big decisions

The decision to quit should be carefully considered. “It’s a big decision and you have to approach it in a thoughtful way,” says Pettit. “List the pros and cons of staying and going. Ask yourself exactly what needs to change for you to be happy at work and if a different position or manager at the same company would be better for you. Could you work remotely? How easy will it be to find another job? Is quitting financially viable? There’s a lot to think about.”

If you decide to quit, be sure to do so in an equally considered manner. “Do it in a way you can be proud of,” says Pettit. “You may end up working with your boss or colleagues again, so try to keep those relationships intact.”

She lists some guidelines: “Do tell your boss first and give the required period of notice,” she says. “Be honest about your reasons for leaving without being angry or negative. And continue working to a high standard until your final day at work. You don’t want to leave your team in the lurch or burn any bridges.”

Although quitting can be an emotionally challenging experience, Keller believes it can also be an empowering one.

“There are times when things need to change, and quitting can be the first step in making that change,” she says. “It can be the hinge point on which our life turns.”

That’s precisely what it was for Leavy, now aged 44. “I had no plan B when I moved home but because I had some savings and was able to move in with my dad, I wasn’t under any financial pressure,” she says. “My dad is a farmer and he had planted some forestry. One day, he asked for help with paperwork and after that, I started to take more interest in the forest. I ended up falling in love with it.”

She now manages their 50-acre forest which she combines with two part-time positions, one as the national coordinator for Irish Forest Owners and another as an administrator for another forestry organisation, Pro Silva Ireland.

“I spend a lot of time outdoors and the rest of the time doing administrative work and giving talks promoting forestry,” she says.

“They might seem so different but it’s amazing how many of the skills I learned in my last job I’m still using now, from data management and corporate organisation to writing and IT skills.”

She has never regretted quitting. “Looking back on it, there was no reason to be so scared,” she says. “We’ve been taught to see quitting as a negative, but it doesn’t have to be. If you know deep down that the time has come for you to make a change, go for it. If it’s the right thing for you, you will work hard to make it work out. I worked really hard to learn about forestry, but because it’s something I love, that hard work felt easy.”