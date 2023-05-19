Natural health: How can I remove stains from my teeth? 

My teeth tend to stain easily. I know I could stop drinking coffee and wine but life is too short. I don't want to use commercial teeth-whitening products as my teeth are very sensitive. What would you suggest?

There is a range of natural options that will allow you to enjoy coffee and wine without worrying about staining your teeth.

My first choice for natural teeth whitening may surprise you as it's activated charcoal. It's carbon produced from willow bark or coconut fibre subjected to air or steam at high temperatures, causing it to develop an extensive network of fine pores and become highly adsorbent. Adsorbency is different to absorbency in that it binds to any toxins for safe removal.

Even better, it is one of the simplest and most effective ways to remove stains from your teeth. Dip your toothbrush in plain water (or use a little natural toothpaste) and then dip it in the activated charcoal. It is messy and turns your mouth black, but it rinses away easily with water and will also help to remove plaque.

A weekly or monthly swish with 3% hydrogen peroxide is another tried-and-true home remedy for removing stains. It is worth noting that baking soda is often recommended for teeth whitening and stain removal but it can be too harsh for many people, particularly where the teeth are already pitted or prone to staining.

The ancient Ayurvedic technique of oil pulling has been used for centuries to maintain healthy teeth and gums while promoting detoxification. Many people swear by this method to help keep clean and white teeth, so it is worth adding to your routine to support your oral hygiene.

Drinking tea, coffee, red wine, and cola are not the only reasons teeth can become stained – high-antioxidant fruit and vegetables such as richly coloured berries, capsicum, turmeric, and dark leafy greens are all common culprits.

Activated charcoal can be purchased from health stores. If you can only source it in capsule format, open the capsules and pour the contents into an eggcup for ease of use.

We're heading off on holidays to Spain at the end of the month. I love the weather but not the mosquitoes. I'm left with painful big welts that can take days to heal whenever I get bitten. Is there a natural remedy I could use?

You can take vitamin B1 before you go on holidays to make you less appealing to the pesky mosquitoes. You’ll need to take 500mg of the vitamin daily for two weeks before going on holiday and continue to take this dose until you leave. This therapeutic dose is necessary to prevent mosquito attacks in the short term. Solgar has formulated a 500mg strength vitamin B1 supplement so you just need to take one tablet daily.

Another preventative measure is to cover up your skin with light clothing and avoid floral scents or perfumes since these attract mosquitoes. Bananas are also best avoided while mosquitoes are about - the scent attracts them as your body processes the fruit.

A. Vogel has a herbal insect repellent that utilises neem seed oil and essential oils of bergamot, rosemary, and eucalyptus to protect against bites when applied every three hours.

If you get bitten, use any balm, salve, lotion, or cream containing plantain, calendula, neem, or lavender.