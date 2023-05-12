Workplace Wellbeing: The business case for going green 

SUSTAINABILITY is good for business. So says Michele Hallahan, a sustainability consultant who argues that Irish companies should be doing more to safeguard the environment.

“We spend billions maintaining the roads, bridges, sewers, and electric infrastructure of our cities and towns, yet we don’t do enough to maintain our primary resource, which is the earth itself,” she says. “We’ve been plundering it for centuries, demolishing rather than regenerating it, and even though there is now a regulatory push for sustainability, businesses still aren’t doing enough. This is the case in Ireland and all over the world.”

She attributes the inaction to a lack of understanding. “There’s a myth out there that sustainability costs business money, but the opposite is actually the case,” she says. “By using less electricity, water, and materials and producing less waste, you inevitably save money.”

Research shows that sustainable companies attract and retain talent too. The 2022 Price Waterhouse Cooper Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey found that 10% of workers would take a pay cut to work for an environmentally responsible company and 70% of millennials would be more likely to choose an employer with a strong environmental agenda.

“There’s a strong economic argument for sustainability and it has a positive effect on the planet too,” says Hallahan. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Taking the lead

Globally, businesses like outdoor clothing specialists Patagonia are leading the way, proving that companies can be financially successful while also taking steps to protect the planet. Some companies in Ireland are following their example.

Sonflour in Cork City is one. Sustainability has been a priority for this restaurant since it opened in 2021. “It’s key for us,” says Lorenzo Barba, who co-owns the

restaurant with Eugenio Nobile. “For us, sustainability means awareness of the environment, a friendly place where staff can work without stress, affordable costs our customers can sustain, the healthy economic growth of the business and a strong connection with the local community.”

The owners chose their vegetarian and vegan menu for its sustainability value. “We prepare everything from scratch every day using foods that are fresh, locally sourced when possible, and organic or with quality certifications,” says Nobile. “We also choose our suppliers based on their sustainability standards. Doing this means we cut steps in the food production process and reduce food waste. And if there are any leftovers, we give them to our customers for free at the end of the day.”

They recognise just how much carbon the food industry generates, what with much of the food we eat being transported worldwide and packaged in plastic.

“It’s complex but like many people we are concerned about climate change so we’re trying our best in terms of our business practices to have as low an impact as possible on the

environment,” says Barba.

Michele Hallahan, a sustainability consultant

‘Giving back to nature’

According to the UN Environment Programme, the clothing industry is another environmental culprit, accounting for up to 10% of global CO2 emissions and 20% of the 300m tonnes of plastic produced each year. Grown.ie is a Dublin-based business aiming to do things differently by producing a range of men’s and women’s shirts and hoodies from 100% organic cotton, hemp and recycled fibres.

“We don’t think clothing should cost the earth,” says Damien Bligh, who co-founded Grown with Neil McCabe and Stephen O’Reilly. “We want our clothes to be part of nature, not loaded down with polyester. The human body is like a sponge, with the skin absorbing what it’s wearing. The people who manufacture these clothes absorb those chemicals too and ultimately so does the earth when garments are discarded. That’s why Grown makes its clothes from organically and sustainably produced materials as well as preloved recycled fabrics.”

Sustainability informs the rest of their production process too. “We use water-based inks, not petroleum-based ones, for our printing,” says Bligh. “Our offices use energy-saving lightbulbs. Our packaging is recycled and recyclable. And because we acknowledge that we’re still creating carbon, we plant a tree for every garment we produce. We’ve bought land in Wicklow, Longford, and along the west coast and we’re planting it with indigenous Irish trees. We’re giving back to nature to offset the cost of our production.”

Regenerative power

The Cork International Hotel is another business that is trying to reduce its impact on the environment. “We have 145 bedrooms here and about 100 employees, so we’re a big operation,” says deputy general manager Edel Kavanagh. “During the pandemic, we had an opportunity to reflect upon our goals and realised that we needed to work on our sustainability for the sake of our local community, the planet, and our future business. Sustainable changes make sound financial as well as environmental sense.”

The sustainability team at the hotel started by measuring their energy and water consumption and levels of waste. “You measure first so you can then monitor your

progress,” says Kavanagh.

The next step was educating staff. “It’s vital to get the culture right within the organisation so that everyone understands the importance of things like turning off lights and

turning computers off standby,” says Kavanagh.

Then the team turned to technology. “We replaced our air conditioning system with a more efficient one,” says Kavanagh. “We installed sensor lighting in storerooms and other

locations used infrequently. The steps we’ve taken are working and we’ve now reduced our electricity usage by 5% since last year and are working towards a 15%

reduction overall.”

They’ve taken a similar approach to water and waste. “We installed aerators in our taps and special shower heads to reduce the water flow,” says Kavanagh. “We have water vats that harvest water for our flowers. We asked our suppliers to use reusable crates rather than plastic packaging. There are waste divider bins in all the bedrooms, and we have replaced the likes of miniature soaps and personal hygiene products with refillable bottles instead. Soon, we will replace our airport shuttle bus with an electric vehicle. We’re constantly looking for ways to improve.”

In making these changes, they have made a significant difference to the hotel’s carbon footprint. “When we started in 2019, it was 7.66kg of CO2 per person and by 2022, it had fallen to 6.04,” says Kavanagh. “That’s a reduction of more than 20%, which is a great achievement for us. We’re delighted that we’re making a difference and playing our part in tackling what is a big problem.”

Hallahan believes that all employers and employees can play their part too. “I think it boils down to knowledge,” she says. “Once people can make informed decisions, they will make the right choice 90% of the time.”

People can inform themselves with the help of the many resources to be found online. “If you want to learn about recycling, www.mywaste.ie is great and www.repairmystuff.ie is a fantastic repair directory,” says Hallan. “Water Stewardship Ireland offers an hour-long free online course for businesses which want to learn how to minimise water consumption. The Institute of Sustainability Studies teaches a 12-week online diploma in sustainable business. There’s a lot that businesses and individuals can do to help the planet.”

Nature has enormous regenerative power, says Hallan. “If we curtail the amount of pollution we’re creating, it will come back very quickly.”