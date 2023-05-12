Workplace Wellbeing: The business case for going green 

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Sonflour in Cork City is one. Sustainability has been a priority for this restaurant since it opened in 2021. “It’s key for us,” says Lorenzo Barba, who co-owns the
restaurant with Eugenio Nobile. “For us, sustainability means awareness of the environment, a friendly place where staff can work without stress, affordable costs our customers can sustain, the healthy economic growth of the business and a strong connection with the local community.”
The owners chose their vegetarian and vegan menu for its sustainability value. “We prepare everything from scratch every day using foods that are fresh, locally sourced when possible, and organic or with quality certifications,” says Nobile. “We also choose our suppliers based on their sustainability standards. Doing this means we cut steps in the food production process and reduce food waste. And if there are any leftovers, we give them to our customers for free at the end of the day.”