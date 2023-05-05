Natural health: I'm perimenopausal and suffering from recurring infections 

I'm 47 and blood tests have shown I am perimenopausal. I'm weighing up my options regarding HRT, but I'm wondering what I can take to alleviate some of my symptoms. I am suffering from recurring kidney and sinus infections, and have taken too many antibiotics as a result.

I use a nasal rinse daily and take a probiotic after each antibiotic. I take Cleanmarine Menomin which has eased my symptoms too. At times it's as though I can feel my hormones shift, and I have overwhelming feelings of PMS - bloating, heaviness and exhaustion- without the subsequent period to ease it. My last cycle was eight months ago.

You may have been feeling the effects of perimenopausal changes long before undergoing testing.

HRT has come a long way since it was first available – we now know that it is not a simple one-size-fits-all approach. Not only is getting the right hormonal balance essential, but the delivery system is also crucial to get maximum benefit with the least drawbacks.

You may need to see a women’s hormone specialist, such as a gynaecologist or an endocrinologist, for a complete assessment regarding supplementation, HRT, and nutritional and lifestyle changes. Your local GP is unlikely to have the resources required for a detailed individualised approach.

Women are considered to be officially in menopause when they have gone 12 months without a menstrual period, so you may be close to the point where symptoms often settle down or even disappear. During the menopausal transition phase, fluctuating hormones can create havoc with symptoms ranging from anxiety, insomnia, and brain fog to hot and cold flushes, joint pain, and vaginal dryness.

As far as your repeat infections are concerned, you are likely experiencing a weakened immune system due to the stress your body is under. Taking probiotics after each antibiotic round is wise.

Along with supporting your immune system, you will benefit from directly supporting your kidneys and sinuses.

With any kidney issues, the best first step is to drink plenty of pure water. Meat, fish and poultry are best reduced or eliminated until you have regained full health, as these foods increase the amount of acid in the urine and further tax the kidneys. Always consult a dietitian before making changes to your diet.

Drinking the juice of half a lemon in a large glass of warm water every morning is one of the best things you can do for your kidneys, as it improves urine quality and promotes kidney health. You can also make an aromatherapy blend to massage over the kidney area – use three drops each of juniper and lavender essential oil per 15ml of carrier oil.

Sinus infections can appear or worsen around menopause due to increased sensitivities and allergies. Thyroid imbalance and adrenal fatigue are also linked with immunity, meaning these hormone systems can contribute to infection.

Candida imbalance due to antibiotic use can be another unexpected trigger for sinus infections, leading to a catch-22 situation. Congested sinuses are more prone to infection than clear sinuses, so avoiding any foods that produce excess mucous is important.

Horseradish is an excellent remedy for sinusitis, catarrh, and lung infections. It has warming and antiseptic properties and is rich in minerals and vitamins. Grate the root raw onto salads, or you can brew it into vinegar as a dressing.

For targeted menopausal remedies, I suggest you stick with Cleanmarine Menomin since it works for you. Other helpful natural supplements with a long history of helping to balance the hormonal symptoms associated with perimenopause include dong quai, agnus castus, and black cohosh.