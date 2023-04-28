Natural health: I'm dreading giving birth - is there a remedy that could help? 

I’m due to give birth for the first time in six weeks, and I’m dreading it. I’m attending antenatal classes, so I know about the importance of breathing during labour. I also plan to take gas and air as pain relief. Is there a natural remedy that would help?

In my work as a doula (birth support), I witnessed many birthing experiences. A common thread was the importance of having a clear birth plan and someone with the woman throughout the labour who understands her needs, wishes, and expectations and advocates for her accordingly.

Massage, particularly reflexology and acupressure, works well when contractions are overwhelming or during the challenging transition phase. Hot packs, cold packs, ice chips to suck on, TENS machines, aromatherapy, homeopathic remedies, water-birthing, and hypnobirthing can all provide pain relief without using drugs.

You have been attending antenatal classes, so you are already well prepared and understand the importance of breathing to help manage labour and bring your awareness back into your body when experiencing heightened stress.

Red raspberry leaf (Rubus idaeus) has a long-standing reputation for being beneficial during the final six weeks of pregnancy, strengthening and toning the uterus before the birth. Raspberry leaf is widely available as loose-leaf tea or in tea bags. It also is commonly found in the wild as it tends to take over in areas where it is planted, or you may already have your own raspberry patch.

It is a simple tea to prepare: use one heaped teaspoon per cup of near-boiling water and steep for four to eight minutes, and you should ideally take two to three cups daily.

Raspberry leaves are nutritious as they are high in calcium, iron, potassium, and phosphorus, and vitamins A, C, and E. Also, the tea is a valuable post-partum remedy to help restore tone to the uterus and pelvic muscles and enriches breastmilk.

There are many excellent books on the birthing process and what it entails for women. I would recommend The Thinking Woman’s Guide to a Better Birth by Henci Goer, Birthing From Within by Pam England, or anything written by Sheila Kitzinger, Ina May Gaskin, and Janet Balaskas.

Visit www.aims.org.uk for helpful information and tips on how labour is managed naturally and medically.

I’m scheduled to get my gallstones removed next month. I’ve cut back on fatty, foods which has eased the pain. Is there anything I can do in the meantime?

The South American herbal remedy Quebra Pedra or ‘stone breaker’, does just that and has a wealth of scientific research to support its benefits. Free of side effects and interactions, Quebra Pedra is available from Rio Trading (www.riohealth.co.uk), where 20 unbleached teabags cost €6.72, and 60 capsules cost €20.20 for a 20-day supply.

Clinical trials have shown that lecithin helps to make cholesterol more soluble and is useful in preventing and breaking down cholesterol-based gallstones. Lecithin is an accessory nutrient, which means it is not produced in high quantities in the body, so it must be boosted through the diet. Key sources of lecithin include eggs, liver, soybeans, cauliflower, oranges, peanuts and dandelion. Dandelion root and leaves have a preventative action against gallstones, with the leaves often being used to dissolve existing gallstones.

It is important that you check in with your doctor regarding any remedies or techniques you use while waiting for your gallstone removal to ensure that they are compatible.

