Nature v nurture: Is your personality set in stone or can you change it?

Personality is difficult to define. Researchers have boiled down ‘personality’ to five traits, known as the Big Five: Openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism, or OCEAN for short.

While we often think in terms of discrete personality types, such as introvert versus extrovert, we each fall somewhere on a spectrum spanning these two extremes. The OCEAN traits, each of which represents a continuum, have become the scientific standard for classifying personality. And they have been found to be reliable predictors of our future life outcomes.

Being high in neuroticism, for example, has been linked to a lower quality of life, excessive worry, marital dissatisfaction, and poor immune functioning — to name just a few. Until recently, associations like these seemed almost fateful, with twin studies indicating that each of the OCEAN traits was between 40% and 60% heritable.

The latest science challenges the outdated assumption that personality is fixed, instead suggesting that our traits — more malleable than we ever imagined — can respond to changes in our environment and behavioural interventions, such as writing gratitude lists and engaging in small acts of kindness.

The possibility that we could tweak our personalities to be less neurotic, less socially awkward, and less close-minded is powerful, and questions the timeworn notion that our present selves are our destined selves.

Your personality is always changing, gradually, even without any deliberate interference. According to Brent Roberts, professor of psychology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the majority of personality change occurs between the ages of 18 and 28, when patterns emerge.

“In the transition from adolescence into young adulthood, most people become less neurotic or anxious and more conscientious, more agreeable, and more emotionally stable,” Professor Roberts says.

Many of these changes coincide with adult responsibilities. This has been dubbed the ‘maturity principle’ and it holds true regardless of gender and culture.

What appears to vary, however, are the rate and timing of these changes.

In a 2013 study of 800,000 adults from 62 countries, Professor Wiebke Bleidorn, director of the Personality Change Lab at the University of California (UC)-Davis, found that cultures, where adult responsibilities are assumed earlier in life, have faster rates of maturity. This change corresponded to an increase in conscientiousness, agreeableness, and emotional stability (i.e., reverse neuroticism).

As Prof Roberts puts it, “If you initiated your career earlier and your family earlier, you initiated these patterns of [personality] change faster and sooner in the life course.”

Big Five Personality Traits infographic

The benefits of therapy

Therapy has long been a route for those who need to change their outlook. Following an analysis of over 200 studies in 2017, Prof Roberts validated what many therapy veterans have always known: People can become more emotionally stable and significantly less neurotic within just one month of starting therapy, regardless of the type of intervention.

This potential for dramatic change through therapy, as well as Bleidorn’s cross-cultural study, challenges the simplistic theory that personality is determined by genetics.

If environmental factors had no impact on personality, Prof Roberts argues, then we would expect everyone’s personality to change at the same rate. However, this is not the case.

According to Michael Pluess, a developmental psychology professor at Queen Mary University, who led one of the few studies that estimated the heritability of the OCEAN traits, the gene contribution is complicated.

“Even though we know that personality traits are significantly heritable, based on twin studies, research to date has not identified many gene variants that are specific to these different traits,” Professor Pluess says. “This is partly because complex [personality] traits are not the function of a few genes, but are the result of many thousands of gene variants that each make a small contribution. It’s not like there is the extraversion gene and the openness gene: They don’t exist as such.”

Personality is a nebulous blend of nature and nurture, and further complicated by the fact that not everybody has the same changes in personality traits in response to the same experiences.

Sensitive to your environment

Dr Jolanta Burke, a well-being researcher and senior lecturer at the RCSI’s Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, says that people who are more sensitive to their environments may see more “significant alterations” in their traits when their circumstances change, as in the case of a job loss or the break-up of a romantic relationship.

This observation has been backed up by a 2010 study from Prof Pluess, which found that people with higher environmental sensitivity tended to become more neurotic after negative life events, and more emotionally stable after positive life events. Their less-sensitive counterparts, however, were found not to exhibit such changes.

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted our personalities, especially those who are more environmentally sensitive.

A longitudinal study of 7,000 Americans found that the pandemic significantly changed personality, with individuals becoming less extroverted, less open, less agreeable, and less conscientious, on average.

Upon her recent return to work, Dr Burke says that she was “exhausted” after a full day of lecturing, despite having received a “great buzz” from it in pre-pandemic times.

Despite having become more introverted, the positive psychologist says that, “I wouldn’t want to become an extrovert. I’m happy where I am.”

So, instead of forcing herself to become less introverted, Dr Burke intends to adjust her work schedule to better align with her energy levels.

In Dr Burke’s view, having a “growth mindset” goes hand-in-hand with having faith in our ability to change what was once thought of as “fixed” personality traits.

However, with perhaps the exception of severe mental illness, our aspirational changes need not be dramatic. Instead of attempting to change our fundamental “predispositions”, there is greater value in challenging ourselves to adapt to shifting circumstances, while still staying true to who we are, she says. That can be done.

Deciding to change

The most beneficial personality changes are those that improve our ability to cope with life’s challenges. To achieve this, we may decide to shift our personality traits in a certain direction.

Dr Nathan Hudson, an assistant professor of psychology at Southern Methodist University in Texas, suggests that such changes can improve our overall well-being.

Dr Hudson says, “The idea is that if people can change their thoughts, feelings, and behaviours over a long enough period of time, these new patterns will coalesce into enduring trait change.

“The general strategy for changing the big five personality traits is ‘fake it until you make it’.”

Dr Hudson has discovered that regular behaviour modification can produce positive trait changes that are “reliably detectable within a few months”.

In a 15-week longitudinal study, Dr Hudson and his team found that participants who completed weekly challenges achieved positive changes in traits, according to self-report questionnaires. The challenges included simple actions like introducing yourself to someone new to become more extroverted or smiling at a stranger to become more agreeable.

At the end of the study, Dr Hudson and his colleagues concluded that “merely wanting to change” is not enough to produce noticeable changes in traits. Tweaking aspects of our personalities demands that we “actively and successfully [implement] behaviours to change ourselves”.

Modifying our personality traits prompts the question: What exactly is happening at the neural level? Despite decades of research on the OCEAN model, our understanding of how personality relates to the brain is still in its infancy, according to Shane O’Mara, professor of experimental brain research at Trinity College Dublin.

Professor O’ Mara believes that attempts to develop the neuroscience of personality, which typically involve giving out personality questionnaires and inviting people to lie in brain scanners, are often akin to a “fishing expedition”. “Even if you get a reliable change in brain region X, it can be difficult to determine what was driving that change in the first place,” he says.

Prof O’Mara suggests that intentional efforts to become more extroverted, conscientious, or agreeable are more likely to result in what he calls “firmware updates”, rather than “widespread changes” in neural structures and functioning. “When Microsoft sends out an update, the system configuration changes a bit, but it doesn’t grow any new chips,” he says.

As scientists refute the old notion of personality traits as fateful and fixed, we can change and still hold onto the essence of who we are. Armed with this newfound understanding, I cannot help but ask: What firmware update will you try first?