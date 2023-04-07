Natural Health: Is there a remedy for painful periods? 

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Megan Sheppard

My 15-year-old daughter goes through agony every month with her periods. She takes paracetamol to ease the pain. Is there anything else she can do?

Our monthly cycles are difficult enough to manage without additional pain, cramping, and other symptoms.

Essential fatty acids (EFAs) are critical in helping to relieve pain, cramping, and mood swings.

Evening Primrose oil (EPO), in particular, has a long history of helping to ease menstrual cramping and the associated lower back pain caused by inflammatory hormones due to being a rich source of gamma-linoleic acid (GLA). This prostaglandin works as a natural anti-inflammatory.

Your daughter will need to take one 1000mg capsule of EPO three times daily with food for 12 weeks, then reduce the dosage to just one capsule.

Calcium and magnesium are essential nutrients for supporting the oestrogen-progesterone balance and muscle and nerve health.

Cal-M is a highly bioavailable instant drink powder made from calcium, magnesium and organic cider vinegar.

Take 6-10g daily mixed into water, juice or smoothies. Cal-M powder costs €13 for 100g at www.gandg.ie.

I got very run down while working on my final college project and developed shingles. I’m over the painful symptoms but feel tired most of the time. What would you recommend?

Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus responsible for chickenpox, which is thought to lie dormant in the nerve cells until the immune system is compromised.

This means it is common for shingles to appear when we are under extreme stress — physical, mental, or emotional. The arrival of shingles can in turn create additional stress, leading to a self-perpetuating cycle.

Since the virus is in the nerve ganglia, the pain associated with shingles is particularly intense and can linger long after the other symptoms have decreased.

It is important to focus your healing efforts on immune support – to help you with your symptoms and prevent the likelihood of any further outbreaks in the future. The vitamin C-rich berry camu camu, has been shown to eliminate outbreaks of herpes-type viral infections, such as chickenpox, shingles, cold sores, genital herpes, and Epstein-Barr.

Camu camu is available as a powder and can be added to water or smoothies or taken in capsule form.

It is also worth noting that it is best to avoid eating acidic foods, particularly citrus fruits and tomatoes, in the event of a shingles outbreak since they have a stimulating effect on any rash or blisters.

Propolis is another popular natural helpful product to help treat and prevent infection. Made by bees from the collection of resins, gums, and sticky plant buds, it is used to sterilise the hive and protect against fungal, bacterial, or viral infections. 

Propolis can be used internally and externally to strengthen your defences and help treat existing lesions.

When dealing with an attack on the nervous system, you will need to ensure you are getting enough B-vitamin support. You will find a wide range of B-complex supplements in health stores, including a B-vitamin tonic made by Floradix.

If you have a question for Megan Sheppard, please email it to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.

