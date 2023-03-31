Natural Health: My stomach is upset after a course of antibiotics 

I recently completed treatment for Helicobacter pylori. I was on a high dose of antibiotics, and my stomach is now upset as a result. What natural remedy would you suggest?

Almost half of the world’s population is estimated to carry the H pylori bacterium, which is present in 90% of those with stomach ulcers and gastritis.

People who are highly stressed and those with poor diets have the same chance of getting stomach ulcers and gastritis as people who live relaxed and healthy lives. The most common risk factor for developing these conditions is the presence of H pylori.

Mastic gum (the resin of the Pistacia lentiscus tree) is the go-to natural remedy in treating H pylori — it can also provide relief for gut inflammation and digestive troubles.

Mastika is a supplement containing 500mg of mastic gum and can be purchased from health food shops where 60 capsules cost €24.05. Since you have already treated the infection, you will need to take two capsules before bed with water for a month.

One of the main reasons why your stomach feels upset is because H pylori produce ammonia to provide protection from the acidic environment of the stomach while penetrating the mucosa and attaching itself to the epithelial cells.

Another reason is that antibiotics will significantly reduce your beneficial bacteria (gut flora) along with eliminating the pathogenic bacteria.

Slippery elm is excellent for soothing mucous membranes and is made from the ground inner bark of the tree, native to America. Mix the powder with warm or hot water to make a thin paste that you can eat (or drink if you prefer).

One to two heaped teaspoons of slippery elm per cup of water is a good ratio to try, then thin or thicken the mixture to suit your taste. To improve the flavour, you can add honey, fruit, sweet spices, vanilla, or maple syrup.

A soothing cup of chamomile tea is another simple yet effective herbal remedy since chamomile flowers contain apigenin, a useful bioflavonoid in treating inflammation and ulcers.

I’m breastfeeding my four-month-old daughter but I’m finding it increasingly difficult as my nipples have become inflamed. Is there a safe treatment I could use?

It can be challenging to continue breastfeeding when experiencing nipple pain, inflammation, or cracking and bleeding. While my eldest is now 25 years old, I remember going through this painful time with such clarity that it might as well be yesterday.

I worked for many years as a birth support person (doula) and this was a common issue with most women, not necessarily new mothers either — nipple problems can happen at any stage.

One of the best solutions is to use the breastmilk on the area after a feed, then leave the nipples to ‘air out’ for five to 10 minutes.

Alongside the breastmilk solution, which also helps to prevent infection, simple balms such as pawpaw (also known as papaya) salve and calendula balm are two of the most soothing topical remedies. Ensure the pawpaw salve is not petroleum-based since this will dry out your nipples.

At four to five months, it is common for babies to feed more frequently to boost your milk supply. A lot is going on physically and developmentally with little ones at this age in terms of growth and brain development, which increases their demand for nutrition.

Frequent or cluster feeding can contribute to nipple irritation. A lactation consultant could help you rule out latching issues causing nipple pain and inflammation. These can include simple fixes, such as position changes while breastfeeding, and problems such as tongue tie that may need specialist support.