Working Life: Women feel so much better after starting on HRT

6am

Wake-up time, followed by tea and out for a nice long walk with my dog, Archie. I have a protein-packed breakfast before leaving for our clinic on Northwood Avenue in Santry.

9.30am

The clinic opens at 10am but I try to get into the office earlier so I can be prepared for the day and catch up on any urgent admin. Our clinic was the first menopause clinic to open in Ireland, so we are well-established and days tend to be very busy. Our mission is to destigmatise menopause and smash the taboos around it.

10.30am

At morning clinic, I typically see review patients. These are 15-minute appointments carried out at three to six monthly intervals to follow up on a patient’s progress, see how she’s feeling on her medication and make adjustments as necessary. I love review appointments — they are so rewarding as women feel so much better after starting on HRT. It’s also an opportunity for us to make sure that the patient is up-to-date with screening tests like mammograms (breast X-ray) and DEXA scans (bone density).

1.30pm

Lunch break is usually a quick salad at my desk while finishing up patient notes from the morning and catching up on admin. I often use this time to review patients’ blood results and respond to any patient queries that come in.

2pm

In the afternoons I see a mix of review and new patients. The new patient consultation lasts about 30 minutes. It’s quite an in-depth consult that consists of a patient discussing her symptoms of perimenopause or menopause, going through her medical history, family history and so on. Menopause can have a dramatic impact on many women and may negatively affect their quality of life. It’s great that we are able to offer our patients a solution to help manage their symptoms. HRT is the most effective treatment for the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. However the decision as to whether or not it is appropriate for the patient is made based on the information obtained in the consult.

6.30pm

Gym time. Since working in menopause, I’ve learned about the importance of weight-bearing exercise for women, especially for our bones. I try get to the gym two to three times a week for a strength-training session.