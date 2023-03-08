Give your mum her flowers: printed and patterned faves for Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, take a fresh approach to your spring wardrobe.

Whether you’re looking to avoid the cliché gifts or fancy treating yourself to something new, revive the perennial favourites for a revitalised Mother’s Day style.

Look to blazers with a statement floral print matched with bold gold accessories for style that will last long after that Mother’s Day lunch.

GET THE LOOK

Get The Look: Create an enviable Mother’s Day look with a green pleated midi dress, as seen at Kate Cooper.

Camera Bag Leopard, €250, Nicki Hoyne

Wild Thing: Venture to the wild side with accessories that have a bit of bite, €250, Nicki Hoyne.

Irish Wool Houndstooth Scarf, €139, Magee 1866

#ieloves - Call The Hounds: A classic houndstooth scarf is a gift that will last forever, €139, Magee 1866.

Gold Bangle, €149, Calvin Klein at Very

Going For Gold: Treat your mum to a winning piece of jewellery with a gold designer bangle, €149, Calvin Klein at Very.

Stripe Jumper, €10, Penneys

In Line: Introduce print to your everyday look with a spring fresh stripped knit jumper, €10, Penneys.

Floral Blazer, €100, River Island

In Bloom: Bring spring blooms to your Mother’s Day style with a floral print blazer, €100, River Island.

Ribbed Beanie Hat, €95, Ganni at Brown Thomas

Pink Lady: Pastel pink is the perfect hue to bring your winter hat through to chilly spring days, €95, Ganni at Brown Thomas.

Floral Shirt Dress, €21.99, H&M

Pocket-Friendly - Mid-Way: A perennial superstar, the midi dress makes for the perfect stylish gift, €21.99, H&M.

Gold Textured Hoop Earrings, €79, COS

Full Circle: Gold hoop earrings are the trend-worthy piece to complete your Mother’s Day look, €79, COS.

Soft Leather Loafers, €49.95, Zara

Buckle Up: Elevate your Mother’s Day style with a Gucci-inspired loafer, €45.95, Zara.