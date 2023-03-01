Minimal effort, maximum style with off-white and sandy utility style buys

Despite the military connotations attached to the utility trend, it doesn’t have to be restrictive.
This season’s take on utility dressing provides a look that takes minimal effort but oozes style.
Think crisp white shirts matched with 90’s inspired khaki cargo pants.
Neutral shades of off-white and sandy tones deliver the perfect palette to bridge the gap between your winter and spring style.
Choose a mix of utility chic and neutral tones for a minimal look that gives maximum style impact, as seen at River Island.
Put your maverick style in neutral with a grown-up version of the bomber jacket, €140, NAYA.
Update the utility trend with the season’s favourite pocket-full khaki jumpsuit, €89.95, Zara.
Make stylish waves with minimal effort in a seafaring blue shirt-dress, €169.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
A combo of the trend-worthy smocked waist and a touch of print make the sandy-toned skirt more interesting, €79, COS.
Ease into spring dressing with a staple pair of off-white cargo pants, €22, Penneys.
Channel your inner Diane Keaton with a crisp white roll-neck knit, €170, Samsøe Samsøe at Arnotts.
Don’t be deceived by its size – this fold-over style has bags of room, €170, Kinsale Leather.
Bring the simple yet utterly effective asymmetric top from day-to-night, €19.99, H&M.
Sugar-spun pastel pumps will instantly elevate your look with minimal effort, €119, & Other Stories.