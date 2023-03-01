Minimal effort, maximum style with off-white and sandy utility style buys

Despite the military connotations attached to the utility trend, it doesn’t have to be restrictive.

This season’s take on utility dressing provides a look that takes minimal effort but oozes style.

Think crisp white shirts matched with 90’s inspired khaki cargo pants.

Neutral shades of off-white and sandy tones deliver the perfect palette to bridge the gap between your winter and spring style.

Get The Look:

Minimal Effort - maximum style from River Island

Choose a mix of utility chic and neutral tones for a minimal look that gives maximum style impact, as seen at River Island.

Neutral Bomber Jacket, €140, NAYA

#ieloves: Up In The Air: Put your maverick style in neutral with a grown-up version of the bomber jacket, €140, NAYA.

Khaki Jumpsuit, €89.95, Zara

Military Precision: Update the utility trend with the season’s favourite pocket-full khaki jumpsuit, €89.95, Zara.

Blue Shirt Dress, €169.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Under The Sea: Make stylish waves with minimal effort in a seafaring blue shirt-dress, €169.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Smocked-Waist Midi Skirt, €79, COS

Dust-To-Dust: A combo of the trend-worthy smocked waist and a touch of print make the sandy-toned skirt more interesting, €79, COS.

Cargo Pants, €22, Penneys

Off-White: Ease into spring dressing with a staple pair of off-white cargo pants, €22, Penneys.

Turtleneck Sweater, €170, Samsoe Samsoe at Arnotts

Coastal Grandma: Channel your inner Diane Keaton with a crisp white roll-neck knit, €170, Samsøe Samsøe at Arnotts.

Taupe Leather Crossbody Bag, €170, Kinsale Leather

In The Bag: Don’t be deceived by its size – this fold-over style has bags of room, €170, Kinsale Leather.

Off-Shoulder Top, €19.99, H&M

Pocket Friendly: Cold Shoulder: Bring the simple yet utterly effective asymmetric top from day-to-night, €19.99, H&M.

Slingback Pink Pumps, €119, & Other Stories

The Sweetest Thing: Sugar-spun pastel pumps will instantly elevate your look with minimal effort, €119, & Other Stories.