Workplace Wellbeing: How to get your message across at work 

Success in the workplace is all about communication. Whether you’re trying to convince an interview panel that you’re the right person for the job, making a presentation or pitching your services to prospective clients, so much depends on what you say and how you say it.

Some people are naturally good when addressing a group of people but the majority of us find it difficult.

A Belgian study carried out in 2013 found that up to 77% of us suffer from glossophobia, or the fear of public speaking. This statistic includes those of us who experience heart palpitations before interviews or who break into a sweat at the thought of making a presentation to work colleagues. And it can take a toll on our career progress because so many jobs nowadays involve some level of public speaking. If we struggle to communicate, we may not reach our full professional potential.

The organisations we work for will suffer too. A survey of 4,000 employees in Britain found that 46% were unsure of what was being asked of them by their line manager when they were given tasks, which resulted in up to 40 minutes of wasted time every day. A 2011 study of 1,400 corporate executives, employees and educators reported that 86% cited ineffective communications as the main source of workplace failures.

However experts say there are steps we can take to improve our communication skills.

“They are muscles like any other,” says Orlaith Carmody, who is a former television journalist turned communications consultant, executive coach and author. “The first time you use your communication skills, you’re dying of embarrassment. But you can learn and improve as you use and hone those skills again and again,” she says.

A universal skill

Jonathan Healy worked in radio, television and online media for two decades. Since 2017, he has been the managing partner of Healy Communications, offering public relations, content creation, crisis management and media training services.

He believes communication is a universal skill. “We all do it, all day, every day,” he says.

He thinks the main problem many of us struggle with is perfectionism. “Perfection is an impossible standard,” he says. “If anyone engages in public speaking with a view to being unimpeachable, they will fail.”

The way around this is to have faith in your audience, whether that audience consists of an interview panel or the work colleagues listening to you delivering a report, he says.

“That listening audience tolerates a lot more than speakers give them credit for and most will want you to succeed. I always recommend that people think of communication as an opportunity for conversation, where both parties can help steer and lead the discussion to mutual benefit.”

Speak Now

Carmody’s most recent book Speak Now: Communicate Well in the Workplace condenses the lessons she has learned about communication over the years. She pays particular attention to how best to communicate and have conversations online, which many of us struggled to do during the pandemic.

“When Covid hit and we were forced into online communication, most of us were like rabbits in the headlights,” she says. “We worried about how tidy our room looked to the other people on the Zoom call or what we’d do if the postman arrived, the dog barked, or a child walked into the room asking for a biscuit.”

She found communicating online exhausting at first. “Communication needs to be a two-way street and feedback from your audience can be lacking online,” she says.

Through trial and error, Carmody learned simple practical steps that encourage that connection. “Show your face and ask others to do so too,” she says. “Position the laptop so your eyes are located a third of the way down the screen, using books to prop up the laptop if needed. Place a lamp behind the laptop so you’re well-lit and place a red sticker by the camera to remind you to maintain eye contact.”

Eye contact can be more difficult to maintain when talking to a group of people. “In an interview scenario, make sure you engage all members of the panel in eye contact and don’t end up focussing on just one,” says Healy. “When you’re making a presentation in a large venue or in front of an audience, pick a line on the back wall just above everyone’s head and focus on that. By delivering to that line, you avoid what some consider to be the terrifying gaze of the audience.”

Media personality Jonathan Healy. Picture. Darragh Kane

Hiding behind slides

Our overreliance on slideshows can disconnect us from our audience, says Carmody. “So many people worry that they’re going to fall flat on their faces when they’re giving presentations, so they prepare lots of slides and simply read them to their audience. This is a mistake. You lose the room if you hide behind slides. People zone out. It’s even worse online as all people have to engage with is a disembodied voice behind the slides. They will go and put the kettle on, leaving the video running in the background and they’ll only half listen to what you’ve got to say.”

Her advice is to use a maximum of six or seven slides to illustrate ideas that are hard to explain in words, to reinforce your message or to add variety or humour. Your focus the rest of the time should be on connecting with your audience.

“You can do this by eyeballing them, asking questions and having an interactive conversation where they feel involved and engaged with you and your subject,” she says.

She believes that the best way to do this is to be yourself. “Your unique personality is the most important asset you have,” she says. “Learn to use it in meetings, on Zoom calls and onstage and your message will be heard all the louder for it.”

To achieve this, it’s important to speak in your own everyday language and accent. “Don’t allow the formality of the situation to change the way you communicate,” says Carmody. “Formal language can make you appear stilted. Worrying about your Cork or Donegal accent will mean you’re not focussing on your audience or on what you’ve got to say to them.”

The key to success in any form of communication, but especially communication with a large group, is to know exactly what you want to say, says Healy. “Decide in advance what you want your audience to remember. Identify three things. Introduce them into your presentation as early as possible and reinforce them throughout.”

Carmody acknowledges it’s normal to be nervous when the spotlight is on you and it’s your turn to speak. And just as Healy recommends thinking of all communication as a two-way conversation, she suggests shifting the focus of our attention to the audience rather than ourselves.

“I define nervousness as concentrating on our ability to do the task rather than on the task itself,” she says. “If you get up to speak and you’re wondering if the audience is going to like you or if your hair is OK, then you’re not thinking about what you’re saying. Turn your attention to the audience instead. Ask yourself how you can make them feel that what you’ve got to say is important and interesting. You’ll soon forget about yourself, and the nerves will disappear. By thinking about your audience and what they want from you, you’ll immediately start communicating better.”