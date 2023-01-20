Attachment styles and why you should prioritise your platonic relationships   

- by Marisa Franco is published by Pan Macmillan
For each question, pick the response that best applies to you. You may feel like more than one response applies to you, depending on the situation. If so, choose the option that fits most often.
a. Make close friendships quickly that sometimes blow up
b. Make friends slowly and steadily
c. Keep to myself
a. I am uncomfortable being vulnerable with friends
b. So vulnerable, I often overshare
c. I build vulnerability gradually over time
a. I like it, but I feel the need to pay them back right away
b. I appreciate the gesture and feel good afterward
c. I tend to assume they have an ulterior motive
a. I ghost or withdraw because I can’t be bothered
b. I try to ignore it because I fear they’ll abandon me if I bring it up
c. I bring up the issue, share my perspective and try to hear their side too
a. Blame your friend
b. Blame no one; I see it more as a miscommunication than as one person being at fault
c. Blame myself
a. I’m not particularly generous
b. I often give too much and get resentful
c. I’m giving but set boundaries when I start to get overwhelmed
a. I fear being too vulnerable with friends
b. I fear my friends don’t really like me
c. I feel relatively secure in my friendships
a. Fairly comfortable; I trust my friends to support me
b. I don’t; I tend to try to come off as strong
c. Somewhat, but I tend to fear I’ll be too much or a burden
a. Not very; I fear imposing on them
b. Fairly comfortable; I trust my friends want to support me
c. Not very; I fear being seen as weak
a. I tend to be a loner; if I have friendships, they’re quite shallow
b. I have good friendships, but they often feel volatile
c. I have long-standing positive friendships
1c, 2a, 3c, 4a, 5a, 6a, 7a, 8b, 9c, 10a indicate an avoidant attachment
1a, 2b, 3a, 4b, 5c, 6b, 7b, 8c, 9a, 10b indicate an anxious attachment
1b, 2c, 3b, 4c, 5b, 6c, 7c, 8a, 9b, 10c indicate a secure attachment