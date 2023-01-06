Workplace wellbeing: 5-minute breaks, Friday 'dead time' — how to get smart with your time 

I've been struggling to manage my time lately. Struggling to the extent that I’ve been fantasising about an episode of the Twilight Zone I watched in my teens. It was about a woman with a device that could pause the world.

Huh, thought teenage me, imagine what I could do with that. Almost three decades later, as I try to balance a busy working life with the demands of a family, what wouldn’t I give to be able to catch up with my to-do list while everyone else remained frozen in time?

Without such a devise, the newly-published Time Wise – Productivity Secrets of the World’s Most Successful People by Amantha Imber might be the next best thing.

Imber is an Australian organisational psychologist, founder of the behavioural science consultancy Inventium and mother to an eight-year-old daughter.

In late 2018, she had a realisation when she looked back at what she had achieved in the previous 12 months.

Time Wise by Amantha Imber

“My business was doing great, but I wasn’t,” she says. “I’d been busy sending emails and attending lots of meetings, but I hadn’t had the impact I knew I was capable of. I hadn’t done meaningful work. Nor was I spending enough time with my daughter.”

She decided it was time to act, and one of the first steps she took was to start a podcast called How I Work, in which she interviews some of the world’s most successful people and asks them how they use their time differently from the rest of us. They include Cal Newport, the author of Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World; Adam Grant, organisational psychologist and author of Give and Take: Why Helping Others Drives Our Success; and time management expert and author of Off the Clock, Laura Vanderkam.

“By experimenting with their strategies to see which work for me, I learned to use my time more wisely,” she Imber.

“I’m more productive with the hours in my working day and as a result, I feel much more satisfied overall.”

Life strategies

Imber was so impressed by the effectiveness of some of the strategies she decided to write a book about their effectiveness.

“I wanted to share them with others who are struggling, who feel like they are crazy busy and that there are not enough hours in the day for all they need to do,” she says.

“There are about 100 practical strategies in the book, and not all of them will work for everyone.

"But no matter who you are or the resources you have available – whether you’re Beyoncé and have a team of nannies and personal chefs or you’re at the other end of that spectrum – there are one or two strategies that will help you feel more in control of your days.”

The book is divided into seven sections, each dealing with common time management issues such as structuring your day, prioritising your to-do list and maintaining focus.

The problem of underestimating how long a work task will take is common. Imber sought advice from John Zeratsky, an ex-Google designer and co-author of Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Every Day. He suggests using what he calls the ‘iceberg yes’.

“When he’s asked to do something like speak at an event, he sees himself on stage receiving the applause, and it’s easy to say yes,” says Imber.

“But he stops and tells himself that’s just the tip of the iceberg. What about the work involved in getting there? All the research he’ll have to do, putting together the slides for the presentation, travelling to and from the event - does he have time to do all of that? Often he doesn’t. ”

The iceberg theory is backed up by science.

Amantha Imber

“Professor John Kruger at New York University has done studies showing that people who consistently underestimate how much time they need to complete a task can improve by thinking about all the different facets of that task,” says Imber.

Another strategy to help decide on committing to events in the future is to ask yourself how you would feel about it if it were scheduled for next Tuesday.

“A 2013 study found that participants perceived plans and activities scheduled for the distant future more favourably than those in the immediate future,” says Imber.

“The events seemed more exciting and fun. We don’t have that same positivity bias towards things in the present. By asking yourself how you would feel if the event were taking place next Tuesday, you’ll get a more realistic idea of whether you want to commit to it or not.”

Taking a break

In her interview with Cal Newport, he tells her how he prioritises break time.

“People like Cal know that if they work without taking a break, their energy levels will get lower, they’ll become less productive and achieve less with their time,” says Imber.

“So they put strategies in place to maintain their energy, particularly in the afternoons, which is a time when our energy levels naturally dip.”

Frequent short breaks can be one solution. Research from the University of Colorado found that in contrast to one 30-minute walking break, six five-minute ones boosted energy, sharpened focus and reduced fatigue in the afternoons.

“Many of us tell ourselves we don’t have time for a break, but who can’t afford a five-minute walk around the block, especially if it does us a world of good?” says Imber.

Leaving gaps in our schedules is just as important.

“People’s dairies are full of back-to-back meetings and commitments,” says Imber. “But the problem with this is that it allows no time for when meetings run over or unexpected things that happen, like a call saying you need to pick your sick child up from school. Then, when those things happen, the day’s structure crumbles and you struggle to catch up.”

She now deliberately chooses not to cram her schedule.

“I can’t think of too many workdays when I’ve been booked back to back,” she says. “On the rare days I am, I get to the end of the day feeling stressed and behind on things, and that’s not a good feeling.”

Instead of filling every available hour with tasks and activities, in 2020, Imber and her team decided to do something entirely different.

They asked themselves if they could achieve their goals in less time by using that time more effectively. So, they trialled a four-day week and over the course of six months, their productivity levels increased by 26%.

“Everyone now works a four-day week and we’re getting the same amount of work done, if not more because we’re using our time more wisely,” she says.

Online distractions

One of the tricks to doing this is to resist the lure of emails and social media. Imber devotes several chapters of her book to strategies to reduce the time we waste online. They include putting rubber bands around your smartphone, locking yourself out of email by asking a friend to change your password when you go on holidays and going cold turkey by deleting all the apps that hijack our attention.

As a former social media addict, she had to employ these strategies herself.

“My phone is now a utilitarian device, not an entertainment one,” she says. “There are no apps on it, apart from a podcast I listen to while exercising.”

The first strategy that I’m going to try is Laura Vanderkam’s suggestion of setting aside 20 minutes every Friday afternoon to create a plan of action for the following week.

“Friday afternoon is often dead time as people move into weekend mode,” says Imber. “By using it constructively, we can hit the ground running on Monday morning.”

Imber aims to help people who feel they aren’t making the best use of their time, just as she felt at the end of 2018.

“I used to feel constantly overwhelmed and busy, which is a horrible, stressful feeling,” she says.

“But by developing strategies to become more deliberate with how I use my time, I now feel more in control, happier and in terms of how I’m moving through life.

"By using our time more wisely, we can all make a bigger impact with the time we spend on the planet.”