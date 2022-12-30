Workplace Wellbeing: Work it out before switching jobs 

ALAN McMahon from Dungarvan in Co Waterford may be only 26, but he’s already embarked on the second chapter of his career. Four years ago, he started working as a business consultant for EY Ireland: “I was living in Dublin and working in a field I’d always wanted to work in. I thought I’d be there for a long time.”

Then came the pandemic.

McMahon moved home to Waterford and gradually realised he preferred his life there. “Dublin is so expensive,” he says. “I saw that the lifestyle I could have outside Dublin, living closer to the sea and not being so busy, suited me better.”

Working remotely also meant he had more time, which he used to set up a sideline business. “I’d always liked working on marketing and branding, so decided to try my hand at that,” he says. He continued doing both until he was asked to return to work in the Dublin office: “That’s when I realised I didn’t want to go back to my old life. So I jumped.”

He wasn’t the only one. So many people left their jobs during the pandemic that it’s since been dubbed the Great Resignation.

A fresh start

According to a January 2022 Sloane Management Review, more than 40% of all American employees were thinking about leaving their jobs at the beginning of 2021 and between April and September of that year, a record-breaking 24m of them did so.

The same phenomenon has been seen in Ireland. Research by the WorkFutures Lab at the Kemmy Business School at University of Limerick found up to 45% of employees considering resigning from their current roles in 2021 — a huge increase from the pre-pandemic figure of 21%.

“We saw big changes in the marketplace and there were lots of reasons for it,” says Karen O’Brien, a recruitment and business manager at Osborne Recruitment in Cork. “Some people’s experience of the pandemic made them realise they were tired and burnt out in their

current roles and wanted a fresh start. Others reassessed their hours and commutes and decided they wanted more remote or hybrid working flexibility, a job with less pressure, or one they enjoyed more and could grow with. The pandemic made people realise they could have a more blended and less stressful work/life balance.”

The growth of hybrid and remote working also meant people had more choices. “Companies in the midlands and the west of Ireland began losing talent as people resigned to take jobs in companies that could offer higher salaries on a remote working basis,” says O’Brien.

Dr Melrona Kirrane, an associate professor of organisational psychology at DCU Business School, looked at the Sloane Management Review to help understand why the pandemic spurred so many to quit their jobs.

“One of the reasons is it gave us all pause to consider how we’re living and working and the balance between the two,” she says. “Some of us realised the price we were paying for our job was unsustainable, so we started looking for another way of working.”

Others questioned how meaningful their work was. Did it give them a sense of purpose? “Work can give us a sense of identity, mastery and

meaning,” says Kirrane. “When we were forced to take a break from the fast, relentless pace of life, some of us reflected and realised we wanted more of that from our working lives.”

In some industries, there may have been what she calls “a breach of the psychological contract”. “This is a set of unwritten expectations regarding what employees can expect from an employer and vice versa,” she says. “It’s to do with how people should be treated and how they should behave. People can feel disappointed and angry when there’s a clash between these expectations. This may have happened in certain industries in terms of how they reacted to the pandemic.”

Among the reasons highlighted by the Sloane Management Review was a toxic work culture — it was found to be 10 times more important than salary in predicting staff turnover. “People feeling disrespected and not appreciated at work is a huge driver in attrition,” says Kirrane.

Job insecurity was another reason. “If employees see restructuring within their organisation, they start looking elsewhere,” says Kirrane.

A surprising finding was that people were more likely to leave innovative companies. “When you think about it, it may not be that surprising,” says Kirrane. “To be at the cutting edge requires effort and focus. It’s demanding and stressful. Sometimes, it’s only when you stop that you realise how hard you’ve been working and that you may not have to work as hard in a slower-moving organisation.”

Flexible and satisfying

McMahon left his job for a combination of these reasons: “I could see that working for myself offered more flexibility and I’ve since been able to do some travelling while working at the same time, which I’d never have been able to do before.”

He also finds work more satisfying. “I have more agency over what I do and I have been able to indulge in passion projects like santasletters.ie (which allows children to send a letter to Santa and receive an email and personalised video message in return). 50% of the profits from that go to children’s charities. I probably work harder than ever, but I get far more meaning and purpose from what I do.”

He urges anyone thinking of following his lead to make the leap of faith but perhaps not to do so blindly: “Maybe try to do it the way I did and build something as a sideline while you maintain your full-time job. Having that overlap gives you some security while you build up your business.”

Kirrane urges caution too: “Do a careful review of your current role, Ask if there is anything you can do to improve it. Remember that faraway fields are often greener, and you don’t want to move only to be disappointed.”

Once you’re sure that moving on from your job is the right decision, you should then devote time and care to the job-searching process. “Start by doing a deep dive into yourself and what you’re really looking for from your work,” says Kirrane. “How will different jobs fit your personality, lifestyle, goals and values? Then when the jobs come along, scrutinise the job offering with those headings in mind.”

If you’re not satisfied in your current role, any time is a good time to switch, says O’Brien, adding it’s important to focus on your motivators and what drives you before you start looking. “When you’re sure of what you want, you can start getting your CV in order, updating your LinkedIn profile, setting up job alerts for your sector or skillsets and reaching out to relevant recruitment agencies and your own network. You never know when the right opportunity will arise. Being prepared to jump is half the battle.”