Aoife Hearne to leave Operation Transformation after twelve seasons 

Irish Examiner columnist Aoife Hearne has announced that she is stepping down from RTE's Operation Transformation.
The Registered Dietitian and a member of the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute, the professional body for Dietitians in Ireland, has been a fixture on the series for 12 seasons.
In a statement, she said, "after a rewarding nine years and twelve series of working on Operation Transformation I have decided after careful consideration, that it is time for me to leave".
"I wish the team of experts, Kathryn, series producer Niamh Maher and her team all the very best for the upcoming series."
Aoife has spoken prolifically about the importance of losing weight in a measured and sensible way, telling the Irish Examiner in 2019 that she believes the idea that women can 'snap back' following childbirth is both unrealistic and harmful.
As an expert on Operation Transformation, she was responsible for designing meal plans and taking care of the nutritional needs of the television show's weight-loss leaders.
In 2020, she urged the public to stop trying to lose weight during the pandemic, saying that it was a high-risk time for people to foster a negative relationship with food.
- Operation Transformation returns on January 4, 2023, for its 16th season.