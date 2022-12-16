Workplace wellbeing: How to deal with a bad boss 

Paula*, an office worker in her early 40s, had been working in her field for over a decade when she started working in a new organisation.

"I felt confident in my abilities by that stage,” she says. “I knew I was able to do my job.”

Paula reported directly to her line manager.

“We worked well together,” she says. “It wasn’t until she got replaced by someone else that the problems started.”

Her new boss turned out to be a classic micromanager. No matter how small, every decision had to be run by her first. Everything was checked and criticism was constant.

“She’d leave Post-It notes everywhere, with comments or questions in red,” says Paula.

“It eventually got to the point where she produced a spreadsheet listing everything she wanted me to do and I had to tick each item off as it was completed. Even then, my work would be queried.”

Paula’s self-belief began to erode.

“She made me feel I wasn’t capable of doing a satisfactory job, that I was stupid and useless,” says Paula.

Being micromanaged like this also took a physical toll.

“I lost sleep and used to feel physically sick,” says Paula. “I cried a lot. My heart lived permanently in my mouth.”

Sinéad Brady. Picture: Sonja Smith

Dealing with difficult managers can seriously affect people’s health and wellbeing, according to career and counselling psychologist Sinéad Brady.

“Our careers are important to us from a personal and professional point of view and if someone is causing problems in this part of our lives, it can lead to sleep loss, stress and anxiety,” she says.

“It can also impact our career progression, blocking our access to new opportunities.”

A 2018 study looked at data from 35 countries and found that 13% of workers struggle with a challenging boss.

“We’ve all had or will have a bad boss,” says Mary Cullen, managing director of Insight HR.

“Despite all the progress around employee engagement and the changes in the employee-employer relationship, there are still problematic bosses out there.”

Be candid, clear and kind

Sometimes all that is needed is a simple intervention. Brady recommends starting with a diplomatic conversation.

“This doesn’t mean apologetic,” she says. “Be candid, clear and kind and most people will receive the message with the intention that is meant.

"Say something like: ‘I’ve noticed you go through things in detail, but I work best when I get the chance to work independently. How’s about I email you progress reports every morning, so you stay up to date with what I’m doing?’ Negotiating in this way can ensure that everyone’s needs are met.”

In most cases, managers will respond well to such constructive feedback. “At the end of the day, they want to get the most out of their team,” says Cullen.

A ghost boss is at the opposite end of the spectrum to the micromanager. Rather than looking over your shoulder, they leave you to your own devices, with little or no guidance.

This can suit some employees.

“The hands-off approach allows them to be creative and productive whenever and however they want,” says Cullen. “But others need clear direction, goals and guidance to perform to their best.”

A compromise may be possible.

Mary Cullen advises finding a mentor

“Talk to your manager,” says Cullen. “They may welcome your feedback and adapt accordingly.”

Brady suggests spelling out the problem and identifying a potential solution.

“Try saying something like: ‘I notice you like to let people get on with their own work but I work best when I have a specific timeline and structure. Regarding this project I’m working on, here’s what I’m planning to do. Does it match what you’re expecting from me?’ You’re likely to get an answer this way.”

And if you don’t, you can always reach out to someone else within the organisation.

“Consider finding a mentor to provide you with the guidance you need,” says Cullen.

Another problematic type of boss is the one who messages you at all hours, constantly pinging your phone with queries. Brady reminds employees that they have legal protection.

“You have a right to disconnect,” she says. “You might feel you should respond that you are in some way owned because of the salary you are paid. But your organisation doesn’t own you. Instead, it rents your services for a certain amount of time each working day. Once that time ends, your rental agreement comes to an end too.”

If your boss continues trying to contact you outside of working hours, Cullen advises you to talk to them about it.

“Let them know that you know you have a legal right to disconnect,” she says.

There are practical steps you can take to make disconnecting easier.

“Switch off all work notifications on your phone,” says Brady. “Block calls from certain numbers during set times of the day.

People will eventually get used to you having these boundaries and then they will only contact you outside of work hours if it really is urgent.

Calm before storm

Calm one minute and angry the next, a moody boss can make everyone around them feel on edge.

A 2022 study found such managers have a significant negative influence within an organisation, leading to emotional exhaustion and job insecurity in employees.

There are legal protections here too, with all employers being required by law to protect employees against bullying and harassment in the workplace. No one at the receiving end of such behaviour should expect to put up with it, says Brady.

“There was a time during the Gordon Ramsay era when people thought anger and abuse were part of certain industries, but nobody should have to put up with that in any workplace,” she says.

“If it’s a one-off followed by an apology, it can be forgiven; otherwise, it’s psychological abuse. We should all expect a safe place in which to work and if we don’t have that, if we’re not sure how our manager will react to our mistakes, we should try to separate ourselves from that environment.”

Quitting can sometimes be the right thing to do.

“Some of us have this notion that we must stay no matter what but if there’s a roadblock in the organisation, there are times when it’s the best option,” says Brady.

“However, I’d never advise anyone to quit at the first hurdle. First, I’d go to a mentor or colleague to tell them what I’m experiencing and to confirm I’m justified in feeling what I’m feeling. Then, if confronting my manager about the problem doesn’t make a difference, I’d go to HR or higher management about it.

"They should be able to help find a solution to the problem.”

Paula did just this, unfortunately, to no avail.

“The people in HR were sympathetic, but nothing was done about it,” she says. “I was told to be strong and to stick up for myself.”

Having tried to resolve the situation, she decided her only option was to quit.

“I realised my health was at risk and I didn’t deserve to be treated that way.”

She advises others in similar situations to do the same.

“A boss’s primary responsibility is to ensure employees are happy and safe in their jobs,” she says.

“If they’re not, something needs to change. Employees should be assertive and demand those changes, and if those changes don’t happen, they should leave.”

If all avenues have been exhausted and you can’t face working with your boss anymore, there’s no shame in cutting your losses and leaving, says Cullen.

“For the sake of career progression and mental health, if you’ve tried everything and it’s still not working, don’t be afraid to go.”

And you might even learn a long-term lesson from the experience.

“You’ll certainly know how not to manage people when you rise to that level yourself.”