A Cork company has launched a reusable tampon applicator to cut down on menstrual waste

The product is the latest on the market offering women a way to cut down on menstrual waste 
A Cork company has launched a reusable tampon applicator to cut down on menstrual waste

Riley co-founders Fiona Parfrey, Áine Kilkenny and Lauren Duggan

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 09:16
Nicole Glennon

A Cork company has just launched a reusable tampon applicator in a bid to cut down on menstrual waste. 

Friends Fiona Parfrey, Áine Kilkenny and Lauren Duggan launched their period product subscription service Riley last year, which aims to offer consumers more eco-friendly period products. 

Tampons, which were once made of cardboard and cotton, have increasingly become less eco-friendly, with most products stocked on the shelf containing plastic nowadays. 

With the average person using about 20 tampons per cycle, that translates to some 11,000 tampons being thrown away in a lifetime — equal to about 5,500 plastic bags. 

Riley's new Reusable Applicators
Riley's new Reusable Applicators

Speaking about their latest product, Fiona Parfrey, Riley co-founder said: "We’re in a climate crisis and we’re determined as a business to make more sustainable options accessible to menstruators. 

"That’s why we’re constantly looking at ways that we can continue to make steps in the right direction for a more sustainable future.” 

Riley’s reusable applicator can be used with “naked” tampons (non-applicator tampons), and is BPA-free, Latex-free and Phthalate-free.

It is available for pre-order now and comes with two naked tampon pouches and a canvas storage pouch. 

Read More

Go with the flow: Eco-friendly alternatives to use during your period

More in this section

Rebel Wheelers: Local businesses encouraged to roll with Cork's wheelchair sports stars Rebel Wheelers: Local businesses encouraged to roll with Cork's wheelchair sports stars
ADHD Ireland launches new app plus new online support group with Turn2Me ADHD Ireland launches new app plus new online support group with Turn2Me
Water condensation on windows during winter Life Hack: How to prevent condensation and mould on windows and walls in winter
#Period features
<p>What are the early signs of burnout and what can you so when your stress is building? Picture: Alamy/PA</p>

When does stress become burnout and what can you do about it?

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s