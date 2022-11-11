A Cork company has launched a reusable tampon applicator to cut down on menstrual waste

A Cork company has just launched a reusable tampon applicator in a bid to cut down on menstrual waste.

Friends Fiona Parfrey, Áine Kilkenny and Lauren Duggan launched their period product subscription service Riley last year, which aims to offer consumers more eco-friendly period products.

Tampons, which were once made of cardboard and cotton, have increasingly become less eco-friendly, with most products stocked on the shelf containing plastic nowadays.

With the average person using about 20 tampons per cycle, that translates to some 11,000 tampons being thrown away in a lifetime — equal to about 5,500 plastic bags.

Riley's new Reusable Applicators

Speaking about their latest product, Fiona Parfrey, Riley co-founder said: "We’re in a climate crisis and we’re determined as a business to make more sustainable options accessible to menstruators.

"That’s why we’re constantly looking at ways that we can continue to make steps in the right direction for a more sustainable future.”

Riley’s reusable applicator can be used with “naked” tampons (non-applicator tampons), and is BPA-free, Latex-free and Phthalate-free.

It is available for pre-order now and comes with two naked tampon pouches and a canvas storage pouch.