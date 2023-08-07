Menopause and menstruation plan to help employers improve workplace policies

The Government is to commission new research on the impacts of menstruation and menopause in the workplace.

The research is being undertaken as part of efforts to inform new policies for employers across the country.

The plan, due to be announced by Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman later this week, will look at factors regarding working conditions to support employees experiencing menopause and menstrual symptoms in the workplace.

It will also examine what effective support mechanisms employers have put in place that are recognised as good practice, which can be rolled out throughout the country.

It is understood the research is due to begin later this year and it is expected that any draft policies will be developed and made available for employers early next year.

The Fórsa trade union previously conducted research which led to suggested polices like free sanitary products to all employees or flexible working arrangements where needed.

The union also suggested improving training for line managers and supervisors to recognise symptoms of menstruation and menopause.

Recent research from The Menopause Hub, a Dublin-based advocacy group seeking to help women through menopause, indicates that over a third of women have considered quitting due to debilitating symptoms of menopause.

The hub’s Menopause in the Workplace survey, carried out in October 2022, found 81% do not feel comfortable discussing the issue with their employer, while 36% said symptoms have forced them to call in sick.

The online survey of 1,087 women also found 10% were forced to abandon their careers after being overwhelmed by symptoms.

It comes as former Dragons’ Den star Norah Casey has encouraged senior women in business and politics to share their own experience with menopause as part of efforts to prevent women leaving the workplace.

Ms Casey said that if more female politicians and executives were to talk openly about menopause, it would inspire future generations of women to stay in their jobs.

She said most successful women usually get offered top jobs when they reach “a certain age” and are going through menopause, while male colleagues are usually promoted a lot earlier in their careers. She said:

This means that when a woman eventually gets offered ‘the hot seat’, she soon discovers mother nature has another hot seat waiting for them.

“Studies show that some women are not getting the support they require as their careers progress and their bodies inevitably change.

“Not all women suffer debilitating menopausal symptoms, but those that do are often not receiving the support they require to remain in their jobs.”