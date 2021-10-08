This all-female Cork company wants you to have the most eco-friendly period possible

Deciding on a period product once meant a simple choice between pads and tampons. These days, there are far more options, and they are much more environmentally-friendly.
1. Riley is just one company offering organic cotton tampons and period pads made from material such as sustainable bamboo. These products are all biodegradable, as well as being made without any plastic, perfume, or chlorine. Once the packaging and any applicators are made from sustainable materials and are compostable, they guarantee that your period won’t have a negative impact on the environment. These retail from €3.30 for a pack of 12 pads and from €3.70 for a box of 20 tampons.
2. Reusable period pads are another option. Made from organic cotton, these come in a variety of colours, shapes, and sizes and are usually secured to underwear using snappers. There’s a removable insert that absorbs the blood. This can be replaced as required and tossed into the washing machine for easy cleaning. Instead of being thrown away after one use, these can be used again and again for up to five years. There are lots of different brands out there such as Dame and Cheeky Wipes and they retail from approximately €18 for three pads.
3. Period-proof underwear is an increasingly popular alternative. They may once have been bulky but now come in sleek and seamless versions that feel secure and absorbent while being ultra-discreet. It’s possible to wear these pants for up to 24 hours, just as you would with your regular underwear. However, this does depend on the intensity of blood flow. Like reusable period pads, they can be bunged in the wash once you’re done with them and they’ll be good to go for next time. Brands such as Thinx and Modi Bodi are popular and even the likes of Penneys and Marks & Spencer are getting in on the act, selling pants from approximately €17.
4. There are lots of different menstrual cups now available on the market, ranging from the original Mooncup to relative newcomers like Lunette and OrganiCup. These are small funnel-shaped containers made from flexible medical-grade silicone. They fit inside the vagina where they collect menstrual fluid until you break the suction seal and pour the fluid down the toilet. Once they are fitted correctly – and this does require a little practice – they can even be worn at night-time, as they can hold the equivalent of up to four tampons’ worth of menstrual fluid. They may be the most environmentally conscious option of all, as they can be reused for up to ten years or more. Prices start from €17.